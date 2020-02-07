Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Analysis Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2018-2023

Report Title on : Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

SeaBird Exploration, PGS, PLCS, ION, Wireless Seismic, Guralp Systems, Cray, ESG Solutions, Panasonic, Schlumberger WesternGeco, Agile Seismic, Breckenridge Geophysical, Bulroc, Dawson Geophysical, CGG

The primary purpose of the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment is concentrated in the upstream oil and gas sector. Seismic surveys have helped several E&P companies to get the exact dimensions of the reservoir, which helps the firms to drill a well at the position that is best suited to strike a productive well. Also, the growing implementation of 3D and 4D seismic survey technologies have drastically increased the drilling and exploration activities across the globe.

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

Others

Seimometer

Data Acquisition Devices

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

