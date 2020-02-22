Offshore Decommissioning Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market

Offshore decommissioning is plugging the oil and gas wells which are matured and are non-productive.

Europe is the largest market, by value, for offshore decommissioning, followed by North America.

The global Offshore Decommissioning market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Decommissioning volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Decommissioning market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836303-global-offshore-decommissioning-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technipfmc

Ramboll

John Wood Group

Tetra Technologies

Heerema Marine Contractors

Petrofac

Claxton Engineering Services

Aker Solutions

Allseas

Deepocean Group Holding

Operator Profiles

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Platform Remova

Others

Segment by Application

Shallow

Deepwater

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3836303-global-offshore-decommissioning-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Decommissioning

1.2 Offshore Decommissioning Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Well Plugging & Abandonment

1.2.3 Platform Remova

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Offshore Decommissioning Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow

1.3.3 Deepwater

1.4 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size

1.5.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Offshore Decommissioning Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Offshore Decommissioning Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Offshore Decommissioning Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………

11 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Forecast

11.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Offshore Decommissioning Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………..

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Offshore Decommissioning

Table Global Offshore Decommissioning Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Offshore Decommissioning Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Well Plugging & Abandonment Product Picture

Table Well Plugging & Abandonment Major Manufacturers

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)