Offshore Air Handling Units Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

Global Offshore Air Handling Units Market: Overview

The demand in the world offshore air handling units market is prophesied to stay sturdy on the back of the aggravating progress of the offshore ship building, oil and gas, and other related industries. As a result of the uncompromising and increasingly rough conditions that cruise liners, marine equipment, ships, and oil rigs operate in, the demand for building resilient offshore air handling systems has augmented significantly. In this regard, these systems are manufactured using stainless or coated steel and advanced light-weight and corrosion-resistant materials.

The global offshore air handling units market could be classified according to fan type, product type, capacity, and application. The vital segments of this market are extensively analyzed in the report to help businesses invest in the right areas of the industry.

The publication authored by the seasoned researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a comprehensive guideline to analyze the key elements of the world offshore air handling units market. Established and new entrants in the market can gain an upper hand with the competitive company profiling offered in the report.

Global Offshore Air Handling Units Market: Driving Factors

The international offshore air handling units market is propelled by a number of factors such as elevating demand from emerging countries, increasing prices of energy, and the employment of Kyoto Protocol for combating climatic changes. Other factors that are responsible for the growth of the global market include the rising interest in energy conservation and incrementing focus on the use of economical renewable energy sources such as solar power.

However, the adoption of air handling systems could suffer due to the low thermal efficiency of some handlers which have made them less competitive with free waste heat being easily available. They also stand weak before electric chillers with their requirement of larger cooling tower capacity and greater pump energy. Nonetheless, promising opportunities are expected to rise from the fact that waste heat can find efficient applications and a countable number of manufacturers are making available multiple low cost units.

Global Offshore Air Handling Units Market: Key Segmentation

In respect of effect, the world offshore air handling units market can be classified into three segments, i.e. single effect, double effect, and triple effect. In single effect, the four chief elements of a handling machine, viz. condenser, generator, absorber, and evaporator, are used to transfer fluids. Double effect permits an absorbent solution to execute a more refrigerant boil-off. With two generators and condensers each, the double effect chiller differs from the single effect one. The triple effect handlers are deemed to be a rising innovation in the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) technology.

The global market can also be segregated into indirect-fired and direct-fired segments with regard to energy supply.

Global Offshore Air Handling Units Market: Geographical Evaluation

The North America market for offshore air handling units is evaluated to attract demand, especially in Mexico and the U.S., with the soaring degrees of the temperature recorded there. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is foreseen to rake in a colossal growth in countries such as China and India and the Malay Archipelago nations. Currently, the Asia Pacific market holds a larger share, putting behind few of the major regions of the global offshore air handling units market. The geographies categorized under Rest of the World, especially Latin America, are anticipated to find a decent foundation for growth as energy generated from waste becomes smoothly available. The change in government regulations is also expected to help the aforementioned geographies to gain traction.

Global Offshore Air Handling Units Market: Company Profiling

There are a few companies which have stepped into the frontrunner’s shoes when it comes to the production of offshore air handling systems. They are Johnson Controls, Trane, Inc., Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hitachi Appliances, Inc., Carrier Corporation, Thermax, Inc., Robur Corporation, Century Corporation, Yazaki Energy Systems Inc., EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, and LG Air Conditioning (Shandong) Co. Ltd.