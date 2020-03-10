Off-Grid Solar Market 2019 Industry Segmented by Growth, Share, Size, Future Scope, Upcoming Opportunities and Global Forecast 2023

Off-Grid Solar Market Research Report Forecast 2018-2023 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Off-Grid Solar Industry. This report provides analysis of Market Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities. Also Off-Grid Solar market reports analyses by top leading business companies, type, application, different segments, regions and countries. The global off-grid solar market is expected to grow at 12.50 % CAGR during the forecast period.

off-grid solar market to witness substantial growth owing to minimization of carbon footprint and less electricity costs. Off-grid solar (also known as standalone grid) is a solar system which helps the end-users to function without the support of remote infrastructure like an electrical grid. Off-grid solar system should be designed in such a way that it should generate enough power throughout the year and have sufficient battery capacity to meet residential requirements.

Off-Grid Solar Market Scenario

Off-grid system are powered by energy from sun and this energy is collected through solar panels and is taken into an inverter, which then transfers the energy into usable energy. The power collected from solar panels is stored in batteries and can be used to power residential applications. With the help of off-grid solar, end-users are completely independent from utility company as they are not connected to the grid and can use battery back-up for power requirements.

Increasing use of off-grid solar for remote applications is likely to drive the off-grid solar market. Solar power is widely used as it is an affordable source of electricity and helps to reduce energy bills along with cutting down the CO2 emissions that affect our environment. The global off-grid solar market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due rising investments in renewable sector and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies.

Off-grid Solar Industry Segmentation:

Global off-grid solar market has been segmented based on product, application, and region.

Global Off-grid Solar Market, By Product

Up to 10 W

11-50 W

51-100 W

Above 100 W

Global Off-grid Solar Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Off-grid Solar Market, By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Leading Competitor:

Schneider Electric,

SMA Solar Technology,

Canadian Solar,

Yingli Solar,

Su-Kam Power Systems,

Backwoods Solar,

HelioPower,

Solar Power Rocks,

Greenlight Planet, and

Off Grid By Design

Regional Analysis:

The global off-grid solar market covers its growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global off-grid solar market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for off-grid solar systems by the residential sector. The off-grid solar market would be mainly driven by the favorable government regulations against greenhouse gas emissions.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Global Off-Grid Solar Market, By Product

7 Global Off-Grid Solar Market, By Application

8 Global Off-Grid Solar Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profile

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Off-Grid Solar Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Off-Grid Solar Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Off-Grid Solar Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Off-Grid Solar Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Off-Grid Solar Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 South America Off-Grid Solar Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continued…..

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Continued….

