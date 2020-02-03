Off-Grid Solar Lighting Market Is Expected To Touch Revenue To Us$2,294 Mn In 2024

Of these, kerosene takes a major share and is estimated to account for nearly US$30 bn in expenses directly incurred by millions of households across the globe every year for lighting purposes only. Off-grid solar lighting products are efficient contenders to this supposedly cleaner fuel (as compared to solid fuels such as wood and coal) and are gaining increased attention from governments and consumers alike.

TMR projects that by completely replacing kerosene with off-grid solar power products, the annual costs on lighting incurred by the world’s off-grid population can be brought down by 10% to 15%. Savings of this level can have a major impact on the overall development of developing economies. Environmental benefits of switching to a cleaner energy source such as solar power are also vast.

Owing to these factors, governments are focusing on raising consumer awareness about the increased use of off-grid solar lighting techniques and promoting the development of more efficient products by initiating funds and tax-abatements for vendors. The rising prices of kerosene,

Solar Lanterns to Rank High in Consumer Preference List

Solar lantern systems and solar home systems are currently two of the most popular off-grid solar lighting products in the market. Of these, solar lantern systems have been more preferred than solar home systems in the past years, majorly owing to portability, low cost, and fewer constituent elements in these systems, which make their maintenance easy. TMR states that 6.42 mn units of solar lantern systems were sold across the globe. With 3.56 mn units sold in the global market in the same year, solar home systems accounted for a comparatively low share in the market.

Over 2014-2024 as well, solar lantern systems will be the dominant product type and their sales are expected to rise to 47.53 mn units by 2024. Sales of solar home systems are projected to rise to 34.44 mn units by 2024. In terms of