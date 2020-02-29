Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3349844-global-off-grid-energy-storage-systems-market-2018“>Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-grid energy storage systems in the regions of developing regions that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-grid energy storage systems. More-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on renewable energy, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-grid energy storage systems will drive growth in developing regions market.

The worldwide market for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 560 million US$ in 2023, from 380 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Tianneng Battery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

