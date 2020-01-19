OFF DRY RED WINE MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, DEMAND, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global market size of Off Dry Red Wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Off Dry Red Wine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Off Dry Red Wine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Off Dry Red Wine market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Off Dry Red Wine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Off Dry Red Wine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Off Dry Red Wine include
E&J Gallo Winery
Constellation
Castel
The Wine Group
Accolade Wines
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
Trinchero Family
Pernod-Ricard
Diageo
Casella Wines
Changyu Group
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
GreatWall
Dynasty
Market Size Split by Type
Still Wines
Sparkling Wines
Market Size Split by Application
Daily Meals
Social Occasions
Entertainment Venues
Other Situations
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Off Dry Red Wine Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Off Dry Red Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Still Wines
1.4.3 Sparkling Wines
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Off Dry Red Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Daily Meals
1.5.3 Social Occasions
1.5.4 Entertainment Venues
1.5.5 Other Situations
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Off Dry Red Wine Market Size
2.1.1 Global Off Dry Red Wine Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Off Dry Red Wine Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Off Dry Red Wine Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Off Dry Red Wine Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Off Dry Red Wine Revenue by Regions
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 E&J Gallo Winery
11.1.1 E&J Gallo Winery Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.1.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Constellation
11.2.1 Constellation Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.2.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Castel
11.3.1 Castel Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.3.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 The Wine Group
11.4.1 The Wine Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.4.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Accolade Wines
11.5.1 Accolade Wines Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.5.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Concha y Toro
11.6.1 Concha y Toro Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.6.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
11.7.1 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.7.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Trinchero Family
11.8.1 Trinchero Family Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.8.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Pernod-Ricard
11.9.1 Pernod-Ricard Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.9.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Diageo
11.10.1 Diageo Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Off Dry Red Wine
11.10.4 Off Dry Red Wine Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Casella Wines
11.12 Changyu Group
11.13 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
11.14 GreatWall
11.15 Dynasty
Continued…..
