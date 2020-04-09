OEM Coatings Market 2016 : Demand, Research Report, Application, Outlook, Industry Size, Recent Trends, Region, Forecasting to 2028

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Coatings are the coatings that the manufacturer applies to their products to protect them from external damage and also offer a decorative finish to the products. These coatings prevent the damage and wear and tear of the product items on which they are applied. OEM Coatings are resistant to moisture dust and corrosion thus increases the lifespan of the surface of the manufactured products. They find applications in transportation activities such as automobile, in wooden furniture, electronic appliances, and others. The various types of OEM coatings available are powder coating, water-borne coating, solvent-borne coatings, and others among which powder coating is the most dominant in the market.

The improved life, finish and performance of the products on OEM coating application is the major driver for the growth of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings market. Also, environmental concerns related to toxicity and certain government policies are the key factors for the shifting of usage from solvent-borne coating to water-borne and powder coating thus a major boost to the powder coating applications.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for OME coatings market.

OME Coatings Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Powder Coating

Water-Borne Coating

Solvent-Borne Coating

Radiation Curable Coating

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Transportation

Heavy Machinery

Equipment

Consumer Products

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Major Key Players are:

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

