Ocular Implants Market is expected to reach the total market size of USD 30 billion by 2027 Globally

The global ocular implants market can be segmented on the basis of product, end-user and region. On the basis of product, it is sub-segmented into glaucoma implants, intraocular lenses, orbital implants, corneal implants, ocular prosthesis and others. The intraocular lenses are expected to be the fastest developing sub-segment during the forecast period. The various applications of the intraocular lenses in the farsightedness and nearsightedness is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. The glaucoma implants sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a sustainable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising cases of the glaucoma implants across the globe is anticipated to be a major factor driving the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of the end-user, it is sub-segmented into specialty eye institutes, hospitals and clinics. Hospitals is anticipated to lead the sub-segment during the forecast period. The presence of the advanced machinery equipment coupled with the large number of patients is anticipated to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

The global ocular implants market is anticipated grow at a CAGR around 7% during the forecast period and is expected to reach the total market size of USD 30 billion by 2027. The increasing cases of the population suffering from the cataract coupled with rising number of the cases of the implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ocular implants market during the forecast period. According to WHO, the total number visually impaired people across the globe is 285 million of which 39 million people are blind.

By region, global ocular implants market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global ocular implants market during the forecast period. The highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region has increased the number of the enhanced machinery for the treatment of the chronic diseases coupled with the easy reimbursement policies is anticipated to be the main factor driving the growth of the global ocular implants market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest developing region for the global ocular implants market. The growing population in the region coupled with the favorable government policies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ocular implants market.

Increasing cases of the eye related diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the global ocular implants market

The increasing number of the cases related to cataract is expected to fuel the market growth of the ocular implants. The ocular implants are gaining pace on the account of the increasing awareness across the ocular implant. According to WHO, cataract is responsible for the 51% of total blindness which accounted nearly 20 million of the total population. Thus, the increasing cases of the eye related diseases is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global ocular implants market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Ocular Implants Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global mercury market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ocular implants market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss, STAAR surgical and MORCHER GmbH. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ocular implants market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

