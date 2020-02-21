Oct 26, 2018 11:19 AM ET Bioimplants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bioimplants Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Bio-implants are bioengineered products made up of biosynthetic materials such as collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin and tissue. Bio-implants are used in organ transplantation and replacement of tissues. Bio-implants find application in cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, dental, and other areas. Increasing aging population is one of the key factors driving the bio-implants market owing to the fact that aged people are more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, endovascular diseases, and dental disorders.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bioimplants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing geriatric population base and rising incidences of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoarthritis, neuropathic (Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease) and congenital diseases are the vital drivers for this market. Advanced technologies including 3D printing, laser technology and nanotechnology deployed to manufacture bio implants significantly enhance their biocompatibility, therefore, is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Bio implants includes biological implants (cell therapy, tissue engineering), biologised implants (technical implants, In-vivo cell lining) and bio functionalized implants (drug eluting stents). North America was the largest market, followed by Europe, and Asia. The U.S. market is expected to face a slump in the coming years due to austerity measures taken by the Federal Government and rise in taxation caused due to the economic crisis of 2008. Uncertainty also prevails in the European region with the Euro crisis; hence, growth is expected to be minimal in this region for the next five years. Asia, however, will showcase higher growth mainly due to large investments from foreign firms and government funding.

The worldwide market for Bioimplants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cardiovascular Bio-Implants

Dental Bio-Implants

Ophthalmic Bio-Implants

Neurostimulation Bio-Implants

Orthopedic Bio-Implants

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

ASCs

Research Institutions

