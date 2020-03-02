Ocean Power 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.49% and Forecast to 2022

Ocean power or ocean energy involves the process of harnessing the movement of tides in the ocean to generate electricity. Special buoys, turbines, and other technologies are placed in the ocean to capture the power generated from the sea stream and tides that are connected to a generator. This generator converts the power of stream and tide into pollution-free, renewable electricity.
The analysts forecast the Global Ocean Power Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.49% during the period 2018-2022.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Ocean Power Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest
• Atlantis Resources
• Ocean Power Technologies
• OpenHydro
• Seabased
• Wello Oy
Market driver
• Growing need for reducing the dependency on fossil fuel
Market challenge
• High project cost
Market trend
• Increasing focus on clean energy development
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
Tidal power – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Wave power – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing focus on clean energy development
Advances in marine turbines
Increasing industrial activities and investments
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest
Atlantis Resources
Ocean Power Technologies
OpenHydro
Seabased
Wello Oy
..…..Continued
