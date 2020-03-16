Ocean Freight Forwarding Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ocean Freight Forwarding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

LCL

FCL

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ocean Freight Forwarding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ocean Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Segment by Type

2.2.1 LCL

2.2.2 FCL

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Ocean Freight Forwarding Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agricultural

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Beverage

2.4.4 Electronic

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding by Players

3.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Kuehne + Nagel

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

11.2 DHL Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.2.3 DHL Group Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DHL Group News

11.3 DB Schenker Logistics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics News

11.4 GEODIS

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.4.3 GEODIS Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 GEODIS News

11.5 Panalpina

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.5.3 Panalpina Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Panalpina News

11.6 DSV

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.6.3 DSV Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 DSV News

11.7 Bolloré Logistics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Offered

11.7.3 Bolloré Logistics Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

……Continued

