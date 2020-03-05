Occlusion Balloon Catheter Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2027

Balloon Catheter is an advance medical device which consists of guidewires and catheter. This balloon catheter is inserted into the femoral artery of the leg or sometimes in radial artery of the arm to treat the constricted in the blood vessels. Blood vessel constriction are caused due to arteriosclerosis i.e. deposition of lipid substances in blood vessels. Balloon catheters are of two types, high-pressure balloon catheter and low-pressure balloon catheter. A low-pressure balloon catheter is also referred as occlusion balloon catheter or elastomeric balloon catheter. Occlusion balloon catheter is typically deep molded in a tubular shape and then expanded to several times their original size during use. Occlusion balloon catheter have the thin wall surrounding its balloon and having high tensile strength. Occlusion balloon catheter is used for sealing when precise size and shape are required.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Drivers and Restraints: The major factors driving the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market are rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population. The rise in disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of occlusion catheter market. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support by developing economies has also responsible for the growth of occlusion catheter market. Awareness campaign by NGO about awareness of cardiac diseases are low driving factors for occlusion balloon catheter market. New innovative technologies and increasing product launch for balloon catheters has upsurge the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market. On the other hand, the high cost of angioplasty and risk of infection during surgery can hamper the growth of occlusion balloon catheter market.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Segmentation: The global occlusion balloon catheter market is classified on the basis of material type, indication, end user, and region. Based on material type occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following: Latex, Silicone, Others; Based on indication occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Vascular Diseases; Based on end user occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following:Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories; Based on region occlusion balloon catheter market is segmented into following: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa.

Occlusion Balloon Catheter Market: Overview: The global occlusion balloon catheter is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. The increasing number of patient undergoing for renal surgeries has increased the demand for occlusion balloon catheter. Occlusion balloon catheters are segmented on the basis of material, indication and end user. On the basis of material occlusion balloon catheter is classified as latex, silicone and others. Latex material is expected to dominate the market share in term of value for occlusion balloon catheter market. On the basis of end user occlusion balloon catheter market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and cardiac catheterization laboratories. Among all the end user hospitals are expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. The manufacturing of low-cost occlusion balloon catheters by manufacturing companies can provide the opportunity for this market to grow more in low economic countries.

Occlusion Balloon CatheterMarket: Regional Overview: On the basis of regional presence global occlusion balloon catheter are classified into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for occlusion balloon catheter due to high healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario. After North America, occlusion balloon catheter market is then followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. In APEJ region, India and China are the major markets for occlusion balloon catheter due to high prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population.

Occlusion Balloon Catheter Market: Key Players: Boston Scientific Inc., OSCOR, Inc., Stryker, Medtronic, Edward Life Sciences Corporation, Cook Medical, TeleMed Systems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, ENDOCOR GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the players of occlusion balloon catheter market. Major market players of occlusion balloon catheter market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market share.

