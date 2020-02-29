Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market Prospects Pinpoint Higher Traction from Developed Nations during 2018-2028

Occipital nerve block treatment is a minimally invasive procedure which is mostly performed in an outpatient setting. Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market is likely to anticipate growth due to increasing migraine and headaches issues, rising prevalence of occipital neuralgia. Since occipital nerve block treatment proves to be effective for the management of the pain, most physician suggest these medications to treat occipital pain. Discomfort during the injection, infection arises at injection site, adverse reaction to anesthetics and steroids may restrain the growth of the occipital nerve block treatment market. Apart from this, lack of trained professional in injecting steroids may leads to discomfort to the patients and also nerve injury during occipital nerve block treatment market. All these factors is likely to hinder the growth of the occipital nerve block treatment market.

Occipital nerve block treatment is a therapeutic procedure which is used for the treatment of pain that occurs at the back of the head. The occipital nerve block treatment procedure is performed by the use of steroid injections or by giving local anesthetic to the base of the skull. Skull consists of two greater occipital nerves and two lesser occipital nerves which is located on each side of the head. Occipital nerve block treatment help in managing pain that mostly affects one side of the head or back of the head. According to the American Migraine Foundation, occipital neuralgia affects 3.2 people out of every 100,000 in a year. Occipital nerve blocks treatment are generally effective in treatment of occipital neuralgia. It is also useful in treating chronic headaches that arises from migraines, from the neck, cluster headaches and other nerve inflammation.

Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market: Overview

Occipital nerve block treatment has been a promising procedure in reducing chronic pain in the head occurs due to nerve injury. Patients with relatively less pain may respond better towards the occipital nerve block treatment. When there occurs swelling in the nerve, steroids are often used to relieve the inflammation and associated pain. Besides, occipital nerve block treatment, there occurs more advancement in treatments which includes placing of implantable peripheral nerve which reduces the pain with a buzzing sensation.

Cryoblation is also another technique which is performed to reduce the pain of the occipital nerve which involves placing a special probe near to the nerve that freezes the nerve by creating an ice ball. Though occipital nerve block treatment is an effective procedures using from decades, physicians still look forward for new medications which is safe and effective by used of non-opioid therapies to help people in treating migraines and other headache and pain related issues.

Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global occipital nerve block treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have high growth in occipital nerve treatment market due to increasing in prevalence of migraine and occipital nerve headache which will drive the global occipital nerve block treatment market. Advancement in healthcare facilities and availability of drugs leads to increase in occipital nerve block treatment market. Followed by North America, Europe is also expected to have substantial growth in occipital nerve block treatment market owing to rising prevalence in tension-type headache (TTH) or migraine which will lead the global occipital nerve block treatment market. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa is likely to have potential growth in occipital nerve block treatment market due to increasing awareness of these diseases and demand for medications to treat migraine and other pain associated with occipital nerve.

Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global occipital nerve block treatment market are DPT Laboratories, Ltd., Fresenius Kabi, APP Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Schering Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

