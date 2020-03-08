Oblong Container Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2019-2029

Oblong Container Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

With the rise in consumption of variety of products in different end-use industries such as chemical, healthcare, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace, defense, among others, the demand for efficient packaging solutions will also increase. The oblong container is a special type of shaped container which is used to pack different types of products. Oblong containers are generally used to store food and grocery products. And it could be manufactured according to the requirements of the end users. Thermoforming and injection molding are the two major types of process to manufacture oblong containers. It is made up of the metal and plastic materials. Oblong container is available in both varieties i.e. Single Use and Reusable. Also, it is available in a variety of shapes and sizes to meet the customized requirements of the customers. Oblong Container could be reused again and again which in turn makes it the most efficient packaging solution among other alternative packaging formats. The oblong container market is fragmented in nature and offers significant growth opportunities to the new entrants and existing manufacturers.

Oblong Container Market: Market Dynamics

With the changing consumer habits and inclination towards convenient lifestyles, the demand for oblong containers will continue to grow throughout the forecast period. The oblong containers is a cheaper alternative to other packaging formats suitable for similar applications. Polyethylene and Polypropylene account for dominant market share in the global oblong containers market. Some of the restraint present in the market is the introduction of a new shaped container that is more efficient and cheaper than oblong container might hamper the demand in the next few years. Also, the increasing restrictions over the use of plastic materials will boost the demand for aluminum foil based oblong containers. The recent trend noticed in the global oblong container market is the development of high-quality oblong containers with the help of research and development activities. The companies are focusing to stand out in the competition through offering highly innovative oblong containers to lure consumer attention and beat the competition. Oblong container market is fragmented in emerging as well as developed economies of the world with the presence of a number of players in these countries. The future outlook of oblong container market is positive and is expected to continuously benefit from the consume inclination towards packaged food products.

Oblong Container Market: Market Segmentation:

Oblong Container Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Plastic Polypropylene High-Density Polyethylene Other plastics

Metal Aluminum Steel



Oblong Container Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Single Use

Reusable

Oblong Container Market Segmentation: By Packaging Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home Care

Automotive and Allied Industries

Chemical

Other Industrial

Oblong Container Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Oblong Container market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Due to the widely accepted design features of the oblong containers, the demand is expected to increase continuously throughout the forecast period. Oblong containers are the most common type of storage containers that offer optimum protection to the products stored in it. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global oblong containers market with a market share of more than 45% in 2018. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India account for the largest market share and continue to dominate the market, during the forecast period. The primary application areas of the oblong containers in these countries are fast foods, reusable lunchbox, and other packaged food products. The oblong container market in Latin America region is expected to grow tremendously with the increase in consumer inclination towards convenience food products. In MEA region, Saudi Arabia and UAE account for more than 50% of the market share in the oblong container market in 2018. However, in North America region, the U.S. dominates the market with market share of more than 90% in 2018. Japan also offer untapped growth potential in the global oblong container market.

Oblong Container Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the oblong container market are Pactiv LLC, The Decor Corporation Pty Ltd, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Amcor Limited, Dart Container Corporation, Sabert Corporation, Berlin Packaging, among others.

The Oblong Container market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Oblong Container Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Oblong Container Market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Oblong Container Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America Oblong Container Market

Latin America Oblong Container Market

Western Europe Oblong Container Market

Eastern Europe Oblong Container Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Oblong Container Market

Japan Oblong Container Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Oblong Container Market

