Obesity Treatment Market Size Analysis by Growth Application, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scope

The global obesity treatment market can expect to achieve an approximate CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2017-2023), says Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Boosters and Key Challenges

The world over, the high obesity rate has become a burden, and the dire need to bring it under control has risen as a result. World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that over 50% of the worldwide population is obese. Furthermore, in the year 2014, over 1.9 billion adults that were 18 years and above were overweight. Out of these, more than 600 million were reported obese. Obesity is connected to various chronic diseases, including hypertension, orthopedic disorders, diabetes, and cancer. In short, the accelerated expansion of the obese population is fueling the prevalence of chronic diseases. Consequently, the need for effective obesity treatment for curbing the growth of chronic diseases is on the rise.

At present, numerous solutions including exercise, diet, minimally invasive devices & implants, invasive surgeries, and drugs, are available to manage weight. Obesity refers to a multifactorial disease that involves a number of genetic as well as physiological factors contributing to disease progression. As the results of monotherapy are limited; a holistic approach to achieve effective obesity control has become necessary. Owing to this, a combination of drugs finds widespread use in the treatment of obesity. Successful clinical trials and the consequent emergence of advanced and innovative products like satiety drugs are projected to create growth opportunities for the market in the following years.

Gastric bypass procedure is considered the most popular bariatric surgery, followed by minimally invasive procedures. Shorter hospital stays, cost-effectiveness, and speedy recovery are few prominent factors elevating the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, government initiatives with the aim of augmenting the adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries to decrease the incidence of hospital-acquired infections, as well as hospital readmissions, will stimulate market growth as well.

Market Segmentation

The global market for obesity treatment can be segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

With respect to the type, the market is considered for inactivity obesity, food obesity, anxiety obesity, venous obesity, atherogenic obesity, and gluten obesity.

Depending on the diagnosis, the market is categorized based on blood tests, physical examination, and others. The blood tests segment is further divided into cholesterol test, liver function test, thyroid test, and others. The physical examination segment caters to heart rate measurement, blood pressure measurement, and others.

Treatment-wise segments in the market are medication, surgery, lifestyle changes, and others. The medication segment can be broken down into orlistat, lorcaserin, phentermine and topiramate, liraglutide, and others. The surgery segment covers into gastric bypass surgery, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB), gastric sleeve, biliopancreatic diversion, gastric sleeve, and others.

The end-users covered by the report are hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Outlook

Middle East & Africa, Europe, America, and Asia Pacific are the key markets for obesity treatment.

The Americas is the leading obesity treatment market, with predictions of it retaining its position throughout the forecast period. The massive research and development (R&D) investments for the development of effective weight management solutions along with the commercial availability of minimally invasive procedures in the region favor market growth.

Bagging the second position in the global obesity treatment market, Europe benefits from the availability of funds for research, expanding obese population, and rising adoption of bariatric surgeries.

Developing at the fastest-rate, the Asia Pacific market is backed by the increasing awareness of adverse health effects associated with excess weight along with its impact amongst the regional population. Other beneficial factors include the growing disposable income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the thriving medical tourism industry.

Lastly, Middle East and Africa is counted as the least profitable obesity treatment market. Poor economy and strict government policies, mostly in Africa, have a big hand in the abysmal performance of the overall market in the region.

Prominent Vendors

The prominent vendors competing in the worldwide obesity treatment market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), Cousin Biotech (France), VIVUS, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), USGI Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien plc (Republic of Ireland), Mediflex Surgical Products (U.S.), EnteroMedics, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and others.