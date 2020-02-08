OBD Telematics Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Delphi,Continental,Bosch,LG Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global OBD Telematics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.
OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform.
Scope of the Report:
The OBD Telematics market is relatively concentrated; the revenue of top thirteen manufacturers accounts about 72% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
The worldwide market for OBD Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the OBD Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Delphi
Continental
Bosch
LG
Geotab
Danlaw
CalAmp
Automatic
Dash
Zubie
Xirgo Technologies
Mojio
Autonet
\Market Segment by States, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
SIM Card Type
Wifi Type
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Repair Technicians
State Agencies
Vehicle Owners
Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers
Others
