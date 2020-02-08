OBD Telematics Market Report 2019 Future Forecast to 2024 with Growing Trends by Leading Companies – Delphi,Continental,Bosch,LG Says at MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global OBD Telematics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. OBD Telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.

OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform.

Scope of the Report:

The OBD Telematics market is relatively concentrated; the revenue of top thirteen manufacturers accounts about 72% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The worldwide market for OBD Telematics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the OBD Telematics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delphi

Continental

Bosch

LG

Geotab

Danlaw

CalAmp

Automatic

Dash

Zubie

Xirgo Technologies

Mojio

Autonet

\Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SIM Card Type

Wifi Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Repair Technicians

State Agencies

Vehicle Owners

Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers

Others

