Oat-based Cereals Market, Advancement Strategy, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Market Definition:

In the global market there are numerous types of oat-based cereals available for consumption. The demand for oat-based cereals rely on factors such high nutrition and hunger satisfaction. Oats have high nutritive value which is required for the metabolism of human body. It acts as a rich source of dietary fiber, especially β-glucan, essential amino-acids, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Oat bran is the outer shell of the oat seeds and its demand is growing in particular since it is a good source of B complex vitamins, protein, fat, minerals and β-glucan.

Get a Free Sample of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7361

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

The global oat-based cereals market has been divided, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global oat-based cereals market during the forecast period. Oat crops are widely grown in the conventional form due to the ease in bulk production and offer the highest profit margin. Moreover, easy availability of conventionally grown cereal crops and its reasonable pricing are aiding to the global demand for conventional oats based cereals. The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the assessment period since demand for cereal crops grown in organic environment without the use of harmful chemical fertilizers or pesticides is growing among the health-conscious consumers as a safe alternative.

The global market for oat-based cereals has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the hypermarkets and supermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to strong vendor networks, high product appeal due to lucrative packaging and easy availability. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online purchase

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Oat-Based Cereals Market are PepsiCo, Inc. (US), Post Consumer Brands, LLC (US), Kellogg Company (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (US), Hodgson Mill, Inc. (US), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC (US), Weetabix Ltd (UK), and Topco Associates LLC (US).

Segmentation:

The global oat-based cereals market has been segmented based on type, category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global oat-based cereals market has been segregated into muesli/granola, flakes/bran, instant oats, and others.

The global oat-based cereals market has been classified as category, into organic and conventional.

On the basis of packaging type, the global oat-based cereals market is segmented into cartons, pouches, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oat-based cereals market has been divided into store based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Oat-Based Cereals Market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The oat-based cereals market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period Large number of young and working population of the region inclining towards convenience food for nutrition and growing number health concerns due to unhealthy snacking have resulted in the change of consumer preference towards healthy food. Moreover, preference for tasty and flavored food is also expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the oat-based cereals market during the forecast period. Change in breakfast consumption patterns and increased consumer taste towards nutritional food are few of the primary factors expected to influence the regional market growth during the forecast period.