NYLON 6 & 66 MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Nylon 6 & 66 market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nylon 6 & 66 market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ube Industries

AdvanSix

Toray group

Dupont

Huntsman Corporation

BASF

Lanxess AG

INVISTA S.A.R.L

Domo Chemicals

Ashley Polymers, Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Hongwu International Group Ltd.

Goodfellow Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile

Electrical & electronic

Engineering plastics

Textile

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Research Report 2018

1 Nylon 6 & 66 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 6 & 66

1.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Nylon 6

1.2.4 Nylon 66

1.3 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Electrical & electronic

1.3.4 Engineering plastics

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 27 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Nylon 6 & 66 (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global Nylon 6 & 66 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ube Industries

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ube Industries Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AdvanSix

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AdvanSix Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Toray group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Toray group Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dupont

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dupont Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Huntsman Corporation

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 BASF Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Lanxess AG

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Nylon 6 & 66 Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Lanxess AG Nylon 6 & 66 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



