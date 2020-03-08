Nutritional Supplement Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018 to 2023

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Nutritional Supplement Market for the period of 2018-2023 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

The Europe nutrition supplements market size was valued at USD 33.68 Bn in 2017 and is to witness a CAGR of 6.48% over the forecast period. An increasing number of Europeans are consuming dietary supplements as a preventive approach to health concerns. Consumers are slowly switching to herbal alternatives over pharmaceuticals due to their many side effects.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Europe in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into U.K., Germany, Russia and Others (Rest of Europe).

Key growth factors

Presence of a large number of commercialized products and a wide base of target consumers is one of the key market drivers. Growing health awareness among consumers and increasing willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also boosting the growth of the market.

Threats and key players

High prices of raw materials and stringent European Union regulations regarding the manufacturing of supplements are some of the major challenges.

The key players operating in the Europe nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Nestle Nutritionals and Pfizer Inc.



What’s covered in the report?



1. Overview of the Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

2. Market drivers, challenges, in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

3. Market trends in Europe Nutritional Supplement Market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Europe market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries Italy, Germany, Russia and others (Rest of Europe) – by revenue

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Europe market

