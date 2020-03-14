Nutritional Supplement Market in the U.K.: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast till 2023

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of a diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness. The U.K. nutritional supplement market is expected to reach USD 15 Bn growing at a CAGR of 6.00% by 2023. It is one of the most significant markets in the European nutritional supplement market due to increasing use of vitamin and sports nutrition products among adults.

The U.K. nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplement. By type of end users it is further classified into infants and adults. Protein supplements grab the highest market revenue regarding nutritional ingredients due to the use of protein supplements in weight management and sports nutrition.

Key growth factors

Increasing awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles, sports nutrition and healthy eating will fuel the growth of the market. Rise in the number of product launches and the consequent rise in awareness due to advertisements are also major drivers.

Threats and key players

The stringent regulations enforced by The European Food Safety Authority’s Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation (NHCR) regarding the manufacturing of nutritional supplements is considered to be a key challenge. The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Sanofi, Vitrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Bayer.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the nutritional supplement market in the U.K.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the nutritional supplement market in the U.K.

3. Market trends in the nutritional supplement market in the U.K.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplements).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of end users (infants and adults).

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for nutritional supplement market in the U.K. to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where nutritional supplement market in the U.K. is sold.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

