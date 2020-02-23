Nutritional Lipids Market 2019 Share, Production and Consumption Analysis, Gross Margin, Brands Statistics and Overview by Top Leading Players 2023

Market Insight:

Nutritional Lipids Market has been segmented into omega-3, omega-6, medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), and others. The omega-3 segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing global nutritional lipids market during the forecast period due to the high consumption of omega-3 to fight cognitive disorders such as depression and psychosis and for brain development. The other factors boosting the demand for omega-3 are its use in managing and preventing heart disease as well as for cognitive development in infants and children. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are essential omega-3 fatty acids. Fish, algae, krill, and walnut oils are an important source of omega-3 fatty acids. Infant formula, dietary supplements, and beverages with EPA and DHA content help in boosting ocular vision and brain development. These factors are expected to further propel market growth in the coming years.

The demand for nutritional lipids is increasing rapidly across the world due to the growing number of health-conscious consumers and rising awareness of the importance of cognitive development, maintaining heart health, and the consumption of energy supplements. The lack of adequate nutrition due to hectic lifestyles and the increasing consumption of junk food has led to the demand for nutritional lipids as they offer several health benefits such as cell growth, hormone development, and bile acid synthesis for improved digestion. Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are a type of fat lipid that is easily metabolized, offering adequate energy to the body. MCTs help in weight loss management by burning extra calories and oxidizing more fat compared to long-chain fatty acids. Furthermore, MCTs, when given intravenously, help in preventing muscle breakdown in critically ill patients. These factors are directly influencing the growth of the global nutritional lipids market.

On the basis of source, the global nutritional lipid market has been classified as animal and plant. The animal segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global nutritional lipids market during the assessment period. Fishes such as salmon, trout, and herring are considered rich sources of nutritional lipids due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content. The plant segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment since plants are rich in unsaturated fatty acids and have lower oxidative rancidity than animal fats.

The global nutritional lipids market has been divided, by form, powder and liquid. The powder segment is expected to be the larger and faster-growing market during the assessment period owing to the ease of storage, packaging, and transportation.

The global market for nutritional lipids has also been classified, by application, as dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, fortified food & beverages, animal nutrition, and others. The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period due to the increased intake of dietary supplements to treat various deficiencies. The dietary supplements and nutraceuticals segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for functional food for health improvement and to overcome nutrition deficiencies.

Key Players Review:

Some of the key players in the Global Nutritional Lipids Market are Croda International PLC (UK), Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Nordic Naturals, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Neptune Wellness Solutions (Canada), FMC Corporation (US), Polaris (France), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), Kerry Group (Germany), and Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands).

Regional Analysis:

The Global Nutritional Lipids Market has been segmented, by region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global nutritional lipids market due to changing lifestyles and dietary habits in the developing economies in the region. The nutritional lipids market in North America is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing health concerns caused by unhealthy diets and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as stroke and obesity.

Segmentation:

The Global Nutritional Lipids Market has been segmented based on type, source, form, application, and region.

By type, the global nutritional lipids market has been segregated into omega-3, omega-6, medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), and others.

Based on source, the global nutritional lipids market has been classified as animal and plant.

The global nutritional lipids market has been categorized, by form, as powder and liquid.

Based on application, the global nutritional lipids market has been divided into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, fortified food & beverages, animal nutrition, and others.