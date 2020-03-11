Nutrition Therapy Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2028

Nutrition therapy is the therapeutic approach of treating the disease condition by adopting healthy tailored diet under the supervision of a registered dietician, nutritionist or a physician. Nutrition therapy helps in restoring balance and vitality of an individual. Nutrition therapy is an evidence-based approach to maximize one’s health potential via adopting suitable nutritional and lifestyle changes. The major advantage of adopting nutrition therapy is that it treats the body from the root source of illness and not only the symptoms. Nutrition therapy is helpful in curing several health concerns such as digestive problems, weight problems, cardiovascular health, hormonal imbalances, skin conditions, autoimmune diseases as well as mental health & general wellbeing. Nutrition therapy also helps in curing infections, surgery and trauma conditions. The major reason for adopting nutrition therapy is that the food which we eat has a profound effect on our physical, mental and social wellbeing.

The aim of nutrition therapy is to prevent the macro and micronutrient deficiency as well as maintaining body tissues and functioning plasma protein. Along with the dietary changes, natural supplements are also recommended for complimenting the conventional medicines and make the treatment more effective.

.Nutrition Therapy Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major driving factor for nutrition therapy market is the absence of healthy food from the diet plan due to the complicated and busy lives these days. Rising geriatric population and growing focus on preventive care by individuals fuel the growth of the nutrition therapy market. Increasing lifestyle disorders these days with the surge in the levels of diabetes, heart disease and other chronic diseases also promote the market growth. Also, increase in the demand for Nutritionists and Dieticians also support the market growth. Higher consultation charges of individual nutrition experts restrain the services market to grow as it is out of the affordable limit of everyone. As many people are not ready to follow a strict diet plan, it also restricts the market to grow. Moreover, the service is available only in the developed and some developing countries and most of the low- and middle-income countries still don’t have access to these types of services, which thus curbs the market growth.

Nutrition Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Health Condition Type

Digestive Problems

Weight Concerns

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

CardioVascular Health

Hormonal Imbalances

Skin Conditions

Mental Health

General Well-being

Sports Fitness

Others

By Service Type

General Services

Personalized Services

By End User

Hospitals

Sports Centers

Clinics

Wellness Centers

Others

Nutrition Therapy Market: Overview

Nutrition therapy services are being provided these days by hospitals, clinics, wellness centres and other facilities. Registered physicians work at these centres as full time or part time employees. These services are customized depending on the disease condition of a patient. There is an increasing trend of collaborating with a nutrition expert along with the treatment of a disease as it saves a considerable amount of treatment cost. People these days are also becoming increasingly concerned about the food they eat and their effect on health.

Nutrition Therapy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America leads the market for nutrition therapy owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, awareness about these services and easy access. Moreover, the high number of lifestyle disorders in the region also fuel the market for nutrition therapy. The Western Europe market because of the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and a greater focus on personal health is expected to grow at a significant rate. Japan also represents as the established market for nutrition therapy services. The market in the Asia-Pacific represents a significant growth rate due to the increasing adoption of nutrition therapy in hospitals, wellness centers and sports centers for maintaining fitness and naturally curing the symptoms of chronic diseases. Latin America followed by the Middle East and Africa are expected to have lowest market share as well as the growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the penetration of nutrition therapy services is more in the developed countries than the developing and under-developed countries.

Nutrition Therapy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the nutrition therapy market are Texas Health Resources, UPMC Pinnacle, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics USA, Crozer-Keystone Health System, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, SuperWellness Ltd., and Qua Nutrition, among others.