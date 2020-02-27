Nutrition Chemicals Market Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast 2022

Nutrition Chemicals Market Key Players:

The key players outlined in Nutrition Chemicals are BASF, DOW Chemical, Vertellus, Evonik Industries, DUPont, TATA chemicals, FMC Corporation, Cognis, AIC, DSM and others.

Nutrition Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the nutrition chemicals market on the basis of sources and application.

Based on sources, it is segmented into Polyacrylamide copolymer, sodium polyacrylate and others. Of these, the sodium polyacrylate segment will have the maximum share in the superabsorbent polymers market during the assessment period.

Based on application, the superabsorbent polymers market is segmented into mining and petroleum, industry, agriculture, healthcare and personal care and others. Of these, the healthcare and personal care segment will have the maximum share in the market owing to the increasing use of disposable diapers.

Nutrition Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape:

Nutrition Chemicals is a rapidly growing market with significant presence of major players. The market is primarily driven by growing consumer awareness regarding health food and diet. Growth in foods and pharmaceuticals industry, along with the flourishing & personal care sector is fuelling the demand of the product. BASF SE, DowDuPont, Vertellus, Evonik Industries AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., FMC Corporation, Cognis are the key shareholders in this market.

Most of them are adopting the expansion and collaboration tactic of their production capacities to strengthen their market position. Remarkable growth of end use industries, and continuous collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key factors operating in the global nutrition chemicals market. Considering these trends, the global nutrition chemicals market is poised to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2018-2022.

