Nutricosmetics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Nutricosmetics market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nutricosmetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nutricosmetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nutricosmetics in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nutricosmetics manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

Laboratoire

Functionalab Inc.

Perricone MD

Nutrilo GmbH

Quest

Solgar Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

GliSODin Skin Nutrients

Lonza Group Ltd.

Frutarom Industries?Ltd.

Frutels LLC

Excelvite

Cargill Incorporated

Du Pont

L’Oreal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Proteins

Enzymes

Minerals

Botanical Leaves

Lycopene

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Hair and Nail Care

Supplements

Weight Management

Multifunctional

Distribution Channel

