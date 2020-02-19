Nutraceuticals -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Nutraceuticals Industry

Global Nutraceuticals Market is accounted for $379.06 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to reach $734.60 billion by 2026. The increasing chances of health disorders and complexions such as obesity, cholesterol, high blood pressure & diabetes and increasing healthcare costs are some of the driving factors supporting market growth. However ingredients and raw material contamination, low awareness among the geriatric population and unclear regulatory guidelines are hampering the market.

A nutraceuticals is a nutrient often referred to as a dietary supplement and food additive. The nutraceuticals offer various health and fitness benefits including both prevention and the treatment of disease, by improving the nutrient value in the food. Neutraceuticals are applied in wide areas such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, animal feed additives and various personal products.

By functional beverage, an energy drink is a ready to go drink that contains stimulant elements or drugs like caffeine which is helpful in making the human brain a little active and relives from tiredness due to the presence of caffeine and the amino acids present in the drinks help in maintaining the body fitness. The market for sports drinks are driven due to the globalization and increase in sports and fitness related activities.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness major growth due to the increase in health & fitness consciousness among people and increasing disposable income & rapid urbanization in this region. The market is also experiencing new product launches. The rapidly increasing product demand in India, China, and South Korea is helping in increasing the competition. Expansion of the retail sector in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, in light of increasing regulatory support, is expected to increase accessibility to buyers over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the nutraceuticals market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories Inc. Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Arista Industries, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Basf Se, Baxter International Inc., Beneo–Orafti S.A., B. Braun Meisungen Ag, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cargill Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Croda International Plc, Danisco Als, Groupe Danone S.A., Icu Medical, Herbalife Ltd., Natrol Inc. and Matsun Nutrition.

Dietary Supplements Covered:

• Vitamin

• Protein

• Mineral

• Fatty Acid

• Amino Acid

• Enzyme

• Botanical

• Other Supplements

Functional Foods Covered:

• Snacks

• Dairy

• Cereal

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages Covered:

• Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages

• Energy drinks

• Fortified Juices

• Sports drinks

• Other Functional Beverages

Applications Covered:

• General Wellness

• Beauty and Anti Aging

• Weight Management

• Digestive Health

• Sports and Energy

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

….

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Amway Corporation

11.2 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

11.3 Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.

11.4 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

11.5 Arista Industries

11.6 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

11.7 Basf Se

11.8 Baxter International Inc.

11.9 Beneo–Orafti S.A.

11.10 B. Braun Meisungen Ag

11.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.12 Cargill Inc.

11.13 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

11.14 Croda International Plc

11.15 Danisco Als

11.16 Groupe Danone S.A.

11.17 Icu Medical

11.18 Herbalife Ltd.

11.19 Natrol Inc.

11.20 Matsun Nutrition

