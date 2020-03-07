Nut Oils Market Strategy 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Research Methodology, Business Statistics, Top Key Players Demand, Gross Margin and Foresight to 2023

Nut Oils Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Key Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Furthermore, it covers key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates in. The report addresses the need to stay updated in this competitive market conditions and this provides and comprehensive data for making strategies and decision to stimulate the market growth and profitability.

Market Analysis

Nut oils are extracted through the hydraulic and screw pressing processes. Depending on the nut type and the quality of oil desired, external heat may be applied. The oil derived without heating contains the lowest level of impurities. Such oils are known as cold-drawn, cold-pressed, or virgin oils. The health benefits offered by nut oils are contributing to the overall market growth since they offer heart-healthy omega-3s and antioxidants and better digestion and gut health. Moreover, oils with fat content are used for browning and most nut oils add a distinctive flavor to the end product.

Based on nut type, the global nut oils market has been segmented into almond, walnut, hazelnut, pine, pistachio, macadamia, and others. The almond segment is expected to dominate the global nut oils market during the forecast period. Almond oil is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, potassium, protein, zinc, and a number of other vitamins and minerals due to which it is widely used in skin and hair treatment products. Macadamia nuts contain approximately 80% monounsaturated fats, including oleic acid, which protects the heart from diseases and reduces cholesterol levels. Thus, the macadamia segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global nut oils market has been divided, by packaging type, into jars, bottles, pouches, tubs, and others. The bottles segment is expected to dominate the global nut oils market during the forecast period since bottles are easy to carry, reusable, and cost-effective. However, the pouches segment is expected to grow rapidly during the review period due to the increasing use of pouches as refill packs. Moreover, the material used in the inner lining of pouches offers longer a shelf life.

The global market for nut oils has also been classified, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment dominated the market in 2017, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to the presence of strong distribution networks. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the assessment period due to the technological advancements in the e-commerce sector and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

Top Key Players:

La Tourangelle, Inc. (US),

World Finer Foods (US),

Vita Line Ltd (Bulgaria),

Selina Naturally (US),

Roland Foods, LLC (US),

Azada (Spain),

Denova Products (South Africa),

Mokhado (UK),

Caloy, Inc. (US)

Nutfields GmbH (Germany).

Regional Analysis

The global nut oils market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominated the global nut oils market in 2017 due to the high consumption of nut oils for their flavor and nutritional content. The nut oils market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of these oils such as moisturizing effect as well as high vitamin content, which is essential for the growth and development of the human body.

Segmentation:

The Global Nut Oils Market has been segmented based on nut type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By nut type, the global nut oils market has been segregated into almond, walnut, hazelnut, pine, pistachio, macadamia, and others.

Jars, bottles, pouches, and others are the packaging type segments of the global nut oils market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global nut oils market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.