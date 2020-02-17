Nursing Education Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 20.26% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the nursing education market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated by fees collected from various nursing programs, including the graduate and postgraduate courses offered by conventional universities in the US.

The report, Nursing Education Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Duke University

• Johns Hopkins University

• University of Pennsylvania

• University of California

Other prominent vendors

• Columbia University

• Emory University

• Louisiana State University Health New Orleans

• School of Education Northcentral University

• New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing

• Ohio State University College of Nursing

• Rush University

• University of Maryland School of Nursing

• University of Washington School of Nursing

• University of Michigan School of Nursing

• University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies

• University of Illinois College of Nursing

• Yale University

Market driver

• Growing geriatric population and chronic illness

Market driver

Market challenge

• Higher setup costs

Market challenge

Market trend

• Rising use of social learning

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global higher education market

• Higher education market in US

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSES

• Segmentation by course

• Comparison by course

• Nursing education market in the US by postgraduate courses

• Nursing education market in the US by graduate courses

• Market opportunity by course

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Nursing education market in the US by hospitals

• Nursing education market in the US by home healthcare services

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising use of social learning

• Growing popularity of wearable devices

• Increase in new job roles for nurses

• Rising adoption of alternative therapies

• Surging awareness of microlearning

• Increasing popularity of continuing education programs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Duke University

• Johns Hopkins University

• University of Pennsylvania

• University of California

..…..Continued

