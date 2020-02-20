Nurse Call Systems 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Nurse Call Systems Market 2019

A nurse call system, sometimes referred to as a “call bell” system, provides a primary means of communication between patients and nurses. Historically, systems were designed for a single method of patient-to-nurse communication, where the patient pushed a button that triggered a call light and generated a tone at the nurse’s desk. Over the years, nurse call system technology has evolved from stand-alone, fairly simplistic systems to robust, integrated platforms with voice communications. Today, a nurse call system serves as the core component of what has come to be known as a healthcare communications platform.

Scope of the Report:

Wireless technology is identified as the fastest growing technology segment over the forecast period. Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include the higher level of system integration, better patient mobility, and reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology. Patient mobility is crucial for senior living facilities and assisted living facilities, where caregivers are away from the patients. In such cases, wireless nurse call buttons or pendants are of a great help.

Critical Issues Facing the Industry Ensuring patient safety is a priority in the minds and hearts of those who provide health care, and is vital to hospital financial outcomes in the current economic climate. Federal agencies, consumer advocates, and credentialing organizations all identify patient satisfaction and safety as critical issues facing the health care industry. The churn at the macro level of the industry, however, is creating rapid changes and drastic demands for nursing care in the acute care environment. As a result, the progressively increasing scarcity of nurses in the workforce and cost of demands for technology implementation requires new approaches for bedside nurses and nurse leaders. Industry leaders and nurses must leverage resources to prevent missed nursing care and achieve acute care quality and safety expectations. The demand for measurable outcomes, evidence to support practice, public reporting and efforts to determine accountability risk a financial burden for the health care delivery system.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3854794-global-nurse-call-systems-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Tyco International

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Stanley Healthcare

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Honeywell(Novar GmbH)

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Azure Healthcare LimitedCompany

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers& and Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3854794-global-nurse-call-systems-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nurse Call Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wired Nurse Call Systems

1.2.2 Wireless Nurse Call Systems

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Assisted Living Centers& and Nursing Homes

1.3.3 Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Service Centers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rauland-Borg Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Rauland-Borg Corporation Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hill-Rom Holding, Inc. Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ascom Holding

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ascom Holding Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tyco International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tyco International Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Critical Alert Systems LLC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Critical Alert Systems LLC Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Stanley Healthcare

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nurse Call Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Stanley Healthcare Nurse Call Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)