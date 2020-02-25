Nucleic Acid Arrays Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2026

The rising adoption of technology in academic as well as research laboratories is expected to increase as the results provide valuable and comprehensive information about the interaction of genes in a single experiment, which is a major factor that is expected to drive the Nucleic Acid Arrays Market over the forecast period. The availability of technologically advanced nucleic acid arrays that are easy to use, cost-effective and provide reliable results is driving the nucleic acid arrays market. Analysis with nucleic acid arrays helps in the detection of mutations and polymorphism in eukaryotic as well as prokaryotic genomic DNA, which is expected to boost the nucleic acid arrays market.

Areas such as cancer research, plant & animal genomics and the clinical research validation of drugs will benefit from the usage of nucleic acid arrays. These devices will provide high throughput and greater efficiency. The overall market of nucleic acid arrays is growing due to the growing expenditure on healthcare.

Nucleic acid array is the nucleic acid technology that uses a large number of nucleic acid samples that are bound to solid substrates such as silicon and glass microscope slides. Nucleic acid arrays have made it possible to analyse samples on a single slide, which represents the entire gene ranging from 3000 to 32000. The nucleic acid array method is useful for analysing gene expression patterns, genetic mapping and genotyping. Moreover, with the help of nucleic acid array analysis, several expression profiles, such as treated and untreated cell cultures, tissue developmental stages, tumours and normal tissues can be compared. Due to the availability of technologically advanced nucleic acid arrays, glass slides and nylon membranes are mostly used as the solid supports on which nucleic acids are arrayed.

Nucleic Acid Arrays Market: Overview

Nucleic acid arrays are used for the analysis of gene sequences. Nucleic acid arrays have made it possible to analyse 32,000 genes on a single slide. These devices have a high throughput, are easy to read and display reliable results. Nucleic acid arrays help in the comparison of tumour-based and normal tissues.

Moreover, the usage of nucleic acid arrays has resulted in the growth of the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries. However, technical expertise is required for the effective usage of nucleic acid arrays. The global market for nucleic acid arrays is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Majority of these devices are introduced in the market, which creates high competition among the local and regional players.

Nucleic Acid Arrays Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global nucleic acid arrays market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global nucleic acid arrays market owing to an increase in the number of research and development activities. Furthermore, the market in North America is expected to grow due to advancements in technology and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global nucleic acid arrays market throughout the forecast period. The nucleic acid arrays market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players and increasing biotechnology industries in the region.

Nucleic Acid Arrays Market: Key Players

The global market for nucleic acid arrays is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global nucleic acid arrays market are Thermo Fisher Scientific; NuGEN Technologies Inc.; DNAmicroarray, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Sensovation AG; QIAGEN and Arbor Biosciences, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

