Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects

According to the study, the global nuclear imaging equipment market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and launch of technologically advanced products contribute to the growth of the overall market. High cost of imaging techniques is the key factor restraining the global market growth.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for nuclear imaging equipment, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases and presence of technological advanced products has been driving the growth of the North American market for nuclear imaging equipment. In Europe, Germany has been the largest contributor to the market for nuclear imaging equipment, followed by France and the U.K. The market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and increasing geriatric population.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialized cancer agency of World Health Organization (WHO) that promotes cancer research, 12.7 million new patients were detected with cancer in 2008, globally, and the number is expected to reach 21.4 million by 2030. In addition, according to WHO, in 2012, 8.2 million deaths took place globally due to cancer, out of which 1.6 million were due to lung cancer, while 745,000 deaths resulted from liver cancer and 400,000 deaths were an outcome of esophageal cancer.

Some of the key players in the global nuclear imaging equipment market include Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Digirad Corporation and Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Cannon Inc., DDD Diagnostics, CMR Naviscan Corporation, SurgicEye GmbH and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd.

