Now Available – Worldwide Welding Chemicals Market Report 2018-2028

Welding Chemicals Market Insights

Welding is the most common method used for joining metals by industries such as automotive, chemical, robotics, construction, machinery and various others. This creates the demand for chemicals that facilitate the process of welding or the welding chemicals. Welding chemicals offered by the manufacturers are of various types that includes anti spatter spray, pastes or liquids, coolant liquids, inspection kits, and adhesives among others. The involvement of factors such as welding machinery, which varies with the type of metal to be welded and customer needs result in the demand for welding chemicals that can be used by the technologically advanced welding machinery and also manually. For instance, coolant liquid is one of the welding chemicals with considerably low conductance. This property helps it to reduce the electrical corrosion of metal and hence extend the life of that welded metal. Other products such as anti-spatter sprays help in spatter removal when applied before the welding process. Such benefits obtained from the application of welding chemicals necessitates the use welding chemicals by industrialists and hence help in the expansion of global welding chemicals market.

Welding Chemicals Market Drivers

Welding is considered as one of the basic and important step of construction. Consequently, welding industry has grown to a great extent and is expected to grow further in a significant growth rate. This factor directly impacts the growth of welding chemicals market as they are the main ingredients used for joining metals or welding. Hence, the growing welding industry at a global level acts as significant driving factor for the growth of global welding chemicals market.

Automobile being the most preferred mode of transportation, the global automotive industry has witnessed a significant growth. Growing automotive industry is leading to the increasing demand for welding chemicals as welding is one of the main process of automobile construction. Hence, it acts as one of the driving factor for the growth of global welding chemicals market.

Welding Chemicals Market Restraints

The factor that is potentially restraining the growth of global welding chemicals market is the air pollution caused during the welding process. Besides affecting the health of workers, it significantly harms the environment. But, on a positive note, this factor creates an opportunity for the welding chemicals manufacturers to invest more on R&D for environment friendly or less harmful welding chemicals.

Welding Chemicals Market Trends

Welding is a process where safety is one of the most important factor considered. This has resulted in a tough competition between global welding chemicals market for introducing products that are more user friendly and less hazardous. For instance, one of the company offers its welding chemicals under the “NF” tag which refers to Non Flammable or the chemicals that have passed practical tests for checking their resistivity towards any kind of hazard.

Welding Chemicals Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Welding Chemicals market that includes manufacturers, distributors and suppliers among others are as follows:

ABICOR BINZEL

W. Grainger, Inc

Fastenal Company

Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

Linde Group

Böhler Welding

Walter Surface Technologies

ARCAIR

Magnaflux

Cantesco

Weld-Aid Products

Henkel Corporation (Loctite brand)

Höganäs AB

Welding Chemicals Market Regional Outlook

The region leading the consumption of welding chemicals is the North America. States like Texas and California in the United States are some of the leading regions in global welding industry which consequently leads the high consumption of welding chemicals. Followed by North America are China and Europe which are some of the leading automotive producers. Also, the developing economies of Asia Pacific region such as India and South Korea turn out as some of the emerging economies for the global welding chemicals market.

