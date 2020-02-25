Now Available Polyphenols Market Forecast And Growth 2026

Polyphenols Market Outlook

Polyphenols are phytochemicals that are majorly found in vegetables, fruits, beverages, coffee, tea, and cereals. Polyphenols are antioxidants, owing to which, there has been an increase in the consumption of food products which are rich in polyphenols, which is a major growth driver for the polyphenols market. Polyphenols also protect our body from free radical attacks, and defend our body against UV radiation. which poses as a catalyst in fuelling the demand for polyphenols in the market. The increasing health-conscious trend among consumers is also a major contributor to the growth in the demand for polyphenols in the market. Polyphenols are used as astringents, flavours, and colours, and also help in maintaining stability from oxidation. In light of the fact that there has been a constant growth in the food and beverage industry, a rise in the demand for polyphenols is expected. Polyphenols are also used in cosmetics, owing to their anti-aging properties. Recently, the cosmetics industry has been witnessing a boost, owing to an augmented focus of consumers on personal care, and increase in spending on these products, which is anticipated to complement the growth of the polyphenols market over the forecast period.

Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers is Driving the Polyphenols Market

Globally, the polyphenols market is expected to witness a boost, owing to the various health benefits of polyphenols. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the easy availability of the sources of polyphenols is also a major growth driver for the polyphenols market. Polyphenols are available in liquid, solid, and some other forms as well. Polyphenols are used as a dietary supplement, and also come in the tablet and capsule forms. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of polyphenols is anticipated to fuel the growth in the demand for polyphenols in the market. A wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry, coupled with the health benefits of polyphenols, is anticipated to drive the polyphenols market. Polyphenols are used in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, obesity, anogenital warts, skin tumors, etc., which makes them fit as an ingredient in many medicines, which is expected to boost the demand for polyphenols in the market.

Polyphenols Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Others

On the basis of source, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Fruits Grape Seeds Apples Berries Cherries

Plant Extracts

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of end use, the global polyphenols market has been segmented as:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Others

Global Polyphenols Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global polyphenols market are Danisco A/S, MB-Holding GmbH & Co KG, Schokolade GMBH & Co KG, Indena S.P.A, Naturex S.A., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co Ltd, Frutarom Ltd., Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., and Ajinomoto OmniChem NV, among others.

Opportunities for Polyphenols Market Participants

The global rise in the demand for functional food and beverages is expected to boost the demand for polyphenols in the market. Owing to their various health benefits and a wide range of applications, the global polyphenols market is showing constant growth. The rise in the aging population that suffers from chronic diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, etc., is leading consumers to consume more products that contain polyphenols, which is a key contributor to polyphenols market’s growth. The anti-tumor and anti-anti-carcinogenic properties of polyphenols help cure many diseases, and is a major attraction for the health-conscious population. Rising per capita disposable income is leading consumers to spend more on personal care products, which is leading to a growth of the cosmetics industry. Polyphenol acts as an active ingredient in most cosmetic products, which is another contributing factor in the growth of the demand for polyphenols in the market. Sensing lucrative growth, many new market participants are anticipated to enter the polyphenols market.

The polyphenols market, on the basis of region, has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

