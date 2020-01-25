NoSQL Market 2019 Analysis By Key Players – Oracle, MarkLogic, MongoDB, Couchbase, Database, Basho, Aerospike, Neo4j

In 2018, the global NoSQL market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global NoSQL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NoSQL development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

MarkLogic

MongoDB

Couchbase

Database

Basho

Aerospike

Neo4j

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Key-value Databases

Document-Oriented Databases

Column-Family Databases

Graph-Oriented Databases

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Use

Business

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NoSQL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NoSQL development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global NoSQL Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Key-value Databases

1.4.3 Document-Oriented Databases

1.4.4 Column-Family Databases

1.4.5 Graph-Oriented Databases

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NoSQL Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Use

1.5.3 Business

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 NoSQL Market Size

2.2 NoSQL Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 NoSQL Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 NoSQL Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 NoSQL Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global NoSQL Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global NoSQL Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global NoSQL Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 NoSQL Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players NoSQL Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into NoSQL Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 MarkLogic

12.2.1 MarkLogic Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.2.4 MarkLogic Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 MarkLogic Recent Development

12.3 MongoDB

12.3.1 MongoDB Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.3.4 MongoDB Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 MongoDB Recent Development

12.4 Couchbase

12.4.1 Couchbase Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.4.4 Couchbase Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Couchbase Recent Development

12.5 Database

12.5.1 Database Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.5.4 Database Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Database Recent Development

12.6 Basho

12.6.1 Basho Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.6.4 Basho Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Basho Recent Development

12.7 Aerospike

12.7.1 Aerospike Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.7.4 Aerospike Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Aerospike Recent Development

12.8 Neo4j

12.8.1 Neo4j Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 NoSQL Introduction

12.8.4 Neo4j Revenue in NoSQL Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Neo4j Recent Development

……Continued

