NoSQL Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global NoSQL Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 136 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

The NoSQL Market (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis and access of large volume of unstructured data.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the NoSQL market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the NoSQL market by product type and applications/end industries.

The NoSQL market share would rise rapidly owing to growing adoption of advanced database solutions to support explosively increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, e-commerce, etc.

North America will be a prominent destination for market players during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of IT across different industries and increasing access to the internet. The rising emphasis on social media management is another factor supplementing the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the same period. The increasing adoption of NoSQL in the region can be attributed to the rising penetration of web applications and booming e-commerce sector.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3402790-global-nosql-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

The global NoSQL market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of NoSQL.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft SQL Server

MySQL

MongoDB

PostgreSQL

Oracle Database

MongoLab

MarkLogic

Couchbase

CloudDB

DynamoDB

Basho Technologies

Aerospike

IBM

Neo

Hypertable

Cisco

Objectivity

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Key-Value Store

Document Databases

Column Based Stores

Graph Database

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Storage

Metadata Store

Cache Memory

Distributed Data Depository

e-Commerce

Mobile Apps

Web Applications

Data Analytics

Social Networking

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3402790-global-nosql-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 NoSQL Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NoSQL

1.2 Classification of NoSQL by Types

1.2.1 Global NoSQL Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global NoSQL Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Key-Value Store

1.2.4 Document Databases

1.2.5 Column Based Stores

1.2.6 Graph Database

1.3 Global NoSQL Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NoSQL Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Data Storage

1.3.3 Metadata Store

1.3.4 Cache Memory

1.3.5 Distributed Data Depository

1.3.6 e-Commerce

1.3.7 Mobile Apps

1.3.8 Web Applications

1.3.9 Data Analytics

1.3.10 Social Networking

1.4 Global NoSQL Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global NoSQL Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) NoSQL Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) NoSQL Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) NoSQL Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) NoSQL Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) NoSQL Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of NoSQL (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Microsoft SQL Server

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 NoSQL Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Microsoft SQL Server NoSQL Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 MySQL

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 NoSQL Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MySQL NoSQL Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MongoDB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 NoSQL Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MongoDB NoSQL Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 PostgreSQL

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 NoSQL Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PostgreSQL NoSQL Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Oracle Database

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 NoSQL Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oracle Database NoSQL Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com