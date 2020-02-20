NoSQL Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global NoSQL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NoSQL development in United States, Europe and China.

The NoSQL Market (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis and access of large volume of unstructured data.

The NoSQL market share would rise rapidly owing to growing adoption of advanced database solutions to support explosively increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, e-commerce, etc.

North America will be a prominent destination for market players during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of IT across different industries and increasing access to the internet. The rising emphasis on social media management is another factor supplementing the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the same period. The increasing adoption of NoSQL in the region can be attributed to the rising penetration of web applications and booming e-commerce sector.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft SQL Server

MySQL

MongoDB

PostgreSQL

Oracle Database

MongoLab

MarkLogic

Couchbase

CloudDB

DynamoDB

Basho Technologies

Aerospike

IBM

Neo

Hypertable

Cisco

Objectivity

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Key-Value Store

Document Databases

Column Based Stores

Graph Database

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Storage

Metadata Store

Cache Memory

Distributed Data Depository

e-Commerce

Mobile Apps

Web Applications

Data Analytics

Social Networking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

