NoSQL Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global NoSQL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NoSQL development in United States, Europe and China.
The NoSQL Market (Not Only SQL) is a database mechanism developed for storage, analysis and access of large volume of unstructured data.
The NoSQL market share would rise rapidly owing to growing adoption of advanced database solutions to support explosively increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, e-commerce, etc.
North America will be a prominent destination for market players during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of IT across different industries and increasing access to the internet. The rising emphasis on social media management is another factor supplementing the growth of the region.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the same period. The increasing adoption of NoSQL in the region can be attributed to the rising penetration of web applications and booming e-commerce sector.
Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3355559-global-nosql-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft SQL Server
MySQL
MongoDB
PostgreSQL
Oracle Database
MongoLab
MarkLogic
Couchbase
CloudDB
DynamoDB
Basho Technologies
Aerospike
IBM
Neo
Hypertable
Cisco
Objectivity
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Key-Value Store
Document Databases
Column Based Stores
Graph Database
Market segment by Application, split into
Data Storage
Metadata Store
Cache Memory
Distributed Data Depository
e-Commerce
Mobile Apps
Web Applications
Data Analytics
Social Networking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3355559-global-nosql-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global NoSQL Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Key-Value Store
1.4.3 Document Databases
1.4.4 Column Based Stores
1.4.5 Graph Database
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global NoSQL Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Data Storage
1.5.3 Metadata Store
1.5.4 Cache Memory
1.5.5 Distributed Data Depository
1.5.6 e-Commerce
1.5.7 Mobile Apps
1.5.8 Web Applications
1.5.9 Data Analytics
1.5.10 Social Networking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 NoSQL Market Size
2.2 NoSQL Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 NoSQL Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 NoSQL Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 NoSQL Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global NoSQL Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global NoSQL Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global NoSQL Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 NoSQL Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players NoSQL Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into NoSQL Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
NoSQL Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft SQL Server
12.1.1 Microsoft SQL Server Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft SQL Server Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft SQL Server Recent Development
12.2 MySQL
12.2.1 MySQL Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.2.4 MySQL Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MySQL Recent Development
12.3 MongoDB
12.3.1 MongoDB Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.3.4 MongoDB Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MongoDB Recent Development
12.4 PostgreSQL
12.4.1 PostgreSQL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.4.4 PostgreSQL Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 PostgreSQL Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Database
12.5.1 Oracle Database Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Database Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Database Recent Development
12.6 MongoLab
12.6.1 MongoLab Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.6.4 MongoLab Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 MongoLab Recent Development
12.7 MarkLogic
12.7.1 MarkLogic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.7.4 MarkLogic Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 MarkLogic Recent Development
12.8 Couchbase
12.8.1 Couchbase Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.8.4 Couchbase Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Couchbase Recent Development
12.9 CloudDB
12.9.1 CloudDB Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.9.4 CloudDB Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 CloudDB Recent Development
12.10 DynamoDB
12.10.1 DynamoDB Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 NoSQL Introduction
12.10.4 DynamoDB Revenue in NoSQL Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 DynamoDB Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com