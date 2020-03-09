NOSQL DATABASE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global NoSQL Database Industry

A NoSQL database provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of data that is modeled in means other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. Such databases have existed since the late 1960s, but did not obtain the “NoSQL” moniker until a surge of popularity in the early twenty-first century, triggered by the needs of Web 2.0 companies.NoSQL databases are increasingly used in big data and real-time web applications.NoSQL systems are also sometimes called “Not only SQL” to emphasize that they may support SQL-like query languages, or sit alongside SQL database in a polyglot persistence architecture.

In 2017, the global NoSQL Database market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DynamoDB

ObjectLabs Corporation

Skyll

MarkLogic

InfiniteGraph

Oracle

MapR Technologies

he Apache Software Foundation

Basho Technologies

Aerospike

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Column

Document

Key-value

Graph

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce

Social Networking

Data Analytics

Data Storage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

