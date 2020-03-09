NOSQL DATABASE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global NoSQL Database Industry
A NoSQL database provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of data that is modeled in means other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. Such databases have existed since the late 1960s, but did not obtain the “NoSQL” moniker until a surge of popularity in the early twenty-first century, triggered by the needs of Web 2.0 companies.NoSQL databases are increasingly used in big data and real-time web applications.NoSQL systems are also sometimes called “Not only SQL” to emphasize that they may support SQL-like query languages, or sit alongside SQL database in a polyglot persistence architecture.
In 2017, the global NoSQL Database market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DynamoDB
ObjectLabs Corporation
Skyll
MarkLogic
InfiniteGraph
Oracle
MapR Technologies
he Apache Software Foundation
Basho Technologies
Aerospike
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Column
Document
Key-value
Graph
Market segment by Application, split into
E-Commerce
Social Networking
Data Analytics
Data Storage
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global NoSQL Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Column
1.4.3 Document
1.4.4 Key-value
1.4.5 Graph
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global NoSQL Database Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 E-Commerce
1.5.3 Social Networking
1.5.4 Data Analytics
1.5.5 Data Storage
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 NoSQL Database Market Size
2.2 NoSQL Database Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 NoSQL Database Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 NoSQL Database Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 NoSQL Database Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global NoSQL Database Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global NoSQL Database Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global NoSQL Database Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 NoSQL Database Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players NoSQL Database Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into NoSQL Database Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global NoSQL Database Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global NoSQL Database Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in United States
5.3 United States NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
5.4 United States NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in China
7.3 China NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
7.4 China NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in India
10.3 India NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
10.4 India NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America NoSQL Database Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 NoSQL Database Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America NoSQL Database Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America NoSQL Database Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 DynamoDB
12.1.1 DynamoDB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.1.4 DynamoDB Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 DynamoDB Recent Development
12.2 ObjectLabs Corporation
12.2.1 ObjectLabs Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.2.4 ObjectLabs Corporation Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ObjectLabs Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Skyll
12.3.1 Skyll Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.3.4 Skyll Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Skyll Recent Development
12.4 MarkLogic
12.4.1 MarkLogic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.4.4 MarkLogic Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 MarkLogic Recent Development
12.5 InfiniteGraph
12.5.1 InfiniteGraph Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.5.4 InfiniteGraph Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 InfiniteGraph Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 MapR Technologies
12.7.1 MapR Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.7.4 MapR Technologies Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 MapR Technologies Recent Development
12.8 he Apache Software Foundation
12.8.1 he Apache Software Foundation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.8.4 he Apache Software Foundation Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 he Apache Software Foundation Recent Development
12.9 Basho Technologies
12.9.1 Basho Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.9.4 Basho Technologies Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Basho Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Aerospike
12.10.1 Aerospike Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 NoSQL Database Introduction
12.10.4 Aerospike Revenue in NoSQL Database Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Aerospike Recent Development
