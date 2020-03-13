NoSQL Database Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share

NoSQL Database Market – 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “” To Its Research Database.

Report Description:

NoSQL database provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of data that is modeled in means other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. Such databases have existed since the late 1960s but did not obtain the “NoSQL” moniker until a surge of popularity in the early twenty-first century, triggered by the needs of Web 2.0 companies. This Technology are increasingly used in big data and real-time web applications. This system are also sometimes called “Not only SQL” to emphasize that they may support SQL-like query languages, or sit alongside SQL database in a polyglot persistence architecture.

Free Sample Report »

Complete Report »

Table Of Contents

; it is a horizontal sector which uses various technologies for communicating information in various forms. ICT is the convergence of unified communications with telecommunications and other technologies which can be used to transmit information. Information and communications technologies (ICT) has brought about far-ranging level of opportunity to all the corners of the world and are of paramount importance in the digital era. The ICT industry has the potential to affect all industries and has become a keystone of everyday life.Column Document Key-value GraphE-Commerce Social Networking Data Analytics Data Storage OthersUnited States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

Quick Download This Report >>

CONTACT US: