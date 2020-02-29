North America’s Dominance in the Global Gas Chromatography Market will Remain Unchallenged through 2022

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global gas chromatography market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of gas chromatography. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for gas chromatography manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided. According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global gas chromatography market will register an above-average growth during the forecast period (2017-2022). Revenues from the global gas chromatography market are anticipated to surpass US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Gas chromatography has witnessed a significant surge in adoption in recent years across various industry verticals including healthcare, food & beverage, agriculture, and oil & gas. Application of gas chromatography has witnessed a widening scope, in combination with mass spectrometry, which range from fire investigation and environmental analysis, to detection of drugs and examination of explosives.

While governments worldwide are making investments dedicated to advancements in chromatography technologies, there has been a rise in collaboration activities between academic institutes and research laboratories. As gas chromatography tests become increasingly vital in drug developments and testing procedures, their demand will continue to remain robust in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Emerging economies represent a higher growth potential for the global gas chromatography market, with their rising GDP, coupled with increasing healthcare spending on the back of large population base. A major trend being witnessed in the market is soaring adoption of micro gas chromatographs. Most of the companies are inclining their focus towards use of small instruments, saving space and huge investments. Micro gas chromatographs offer benefits such as shorter delays in acquiring results, lower energy consumption, lower quantities of sample gases required, accuracy & precision in processes, and increased reliability in operation. However, gas chromatography instruments are subject to high initial prices. There has been a shortage of skilled professionals for operation of gas chromatography procedures. These factors might act as restraining factors for growth of the market in the near future.

Gas Chromatography Market: Report Summary

This report analyzes the gas chromatography market, and offers accurate forecast for the period between 2017 and 2022. Readers of this report can find a precise and unbiased analysis on key trends, and dynamics that pose significant impact on growth of the gas chromatography market. This report can benefit various sectors associated with the gas chromatography market, such as raw material suppliers, research institutes, and medical device manufacturers.

The report commences with an executive summary that highlights leading segments and their share in the gas chromatography market, along with information on the global market’s value in 2017. The next section offers a concise introduction to the gas chromatography market, along with an accurate definition of the target research area – “gas chromatography.” Succeeding chapters of the report emphasize key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that continues to influence expansion of the gas chromatography market.

A segmental analysis has been offered for the gas chromatography to offer readers with a comprehensive view of the growth prospects at current as well as in the near future. The report also covers an in-depth assessment on the gas chromatography market’s competition landscape, and key players operating in the market have been profiled in detail.

Oil & gas industries will continue to be the largest end-users in the global gas chromatography market. In addition, revenues from pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and oil & gas industries will hold approximately two-third market share during 2017 to 2022.

North America’s Dominance in the Global Gas Chromatography Market will Remain Unchallenged through 2022

North America is projected to remain the largest market for gas chromatography, expanding at an impressive CAGR through 2022. In this region, the United States is well known for biopharmaceutical research, and production of pharmaceutical drugs. The number of geriatric population in North America is witnessing a rise, thereby driving demand for different medicines for treatment of different diseases. These factors will drive growth of gas chromatography market in North America. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market for gas chromatography over the forecast period.

Gas Chromatography Market: Research Methodology

A robust research methodology backs the insights and analysis offered on the gas chromatography market in this report. This research methodology is a perfect blend of comprehensive primary and secondary researches. Information gained by the primary research is used for validating the insights obtained from secondary researches.

This report aims at providing authentic and credible insights to readers, along with scrutiny over ambiguities and potential growth areas for them to bank on. Insights offered in this report will aid the report readers to make fact-based decisions for their businesses in the gas chromatography market.

Key players listed in Fact.MR’s report on the global gas chromatography market include Danaher Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Restek Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., DANI Instruments S.p.A, and Agilent Technologies.

