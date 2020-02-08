North American Sensors Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Sensors: Technologies and North American Markets” to its huge collection of research reports.

The North American region has seen rapid development in smart technologies such as smart cities, home automation, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, industrial automation, smart processing technologies, and many others. In all these technology applications, sensors play a primary role because smart devices need efficient communication and data management techniques. Given this rapid development, major industry participants are keen to expand their market reach in the North American region. This report on sensor technologies has been developed to serve their strategic needs, and it provides various key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, major end-use industries and

the strategic initiatives taken by the key players in the North American region.

A surge in demand for proximity and positioning sensors is expected to be supported by the rebound in both automobile production and industrial machinery shipments. In addition, newer safety features in motor vehicles such as collision detection, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability systems will provide a host of new growth opportunities. Also, new technologies such as driverless cars and smart HVAC are expected to boost the demand for sensors in the coming years.

Prominent industry players operating in the North American region include: ATI Industrial Automation, Banner Engineering Corp., BEI Sensors, Binsfeld Engineering Inc., Conax Technologies, Cooper Instruments & Systems, Delphi Corp., Denso Corp., Draeger Safety Inc., Electro-Sensors Inc., GE Measurement & Control, George Fischer Corp., Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Int8ernational Sensor Technology, Johnson Controls Inc., Motion Sensors Inc., NXP USA Inc., OMRON Scientific Technologies Inc., Sensant Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and many others.

In addition, end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing are benefiting from these market developments and experiencing a surge in sensor applications. The table below shows the North American market for sensor technologies by end-use industry.”

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the North American market for sensor technologies by type, end-use industry and application. It discusses the different segments of sensor technologies to derive specific market estimations. It features a comparative study of the ways this technology has improved peoples lifestyles and industrial automation. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the North American market for sensor technologies.

Report Includes:

– 34 tables

– Detailed overview and industry analysis of the sensor technologies within the North American region

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Segmentation of North American sensor technologies market by technology, end user and application

– Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada and Mexico for sensor technologies

– Discussion of key strategies and policies adopted by major players in the sensor technologies market

– Focus on competitive landscape covering government regulations and standards, key market developments, and key players positioning

– Examination of vendors landscape and company profiles of prominent players within the region, including ATI Industrial Automation, Banner Engineering Corp., Conax Technologies, Denso Corp., Honeywell Sensing & Controls, and OMRON Scientific Technologies Inc.”

