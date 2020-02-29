North American Distributor Market For Connectors : Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2017-2023

This ten-chapter research report analyzes the North American Distributor Market for Connectors.The 152-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North American distribution market for connectors through the POS (distributor sales to OEMs and CEMs) channels. POS sales are provided for the years 2011 through 2013, and a 2017 forecast.North American Distributor Market for ConnectorsThis ten-chapter research report analyzes the North American Distributor Market for Connectors.The 152-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the North American distribution market for connectors through the POS (distributor sales to OEMs and CEMs) channels. POS sales are provided for the years 2011 through 2013, and a 2017 forecast.

Distribution accounts for a large share of the connector market.

The distribution industry finished 2012 with sales of $XX.X billion, down –Y.Y% over 2011.

The distribution industry finished 2011 with a year-over-year increase of +YY.Y%. The fourth quarter of that year, however, foretold a weakening market, posting only a +1% YOY gain.Sales did indeed fall off dramatically in 1Q12, posting a drop of –Y.Y% YOY.

Sales continued to be soft in the second and third quarters, posting decreases of –Y.Y% and –Y.Y% respectively.The situation improved somewhat in Q4 with sales results essentially flat (-.5%) to the previous year.4Q12 posted a sequential increase of +YY.Y% over 3Q12 to end the year on a positive note.Connector Distribution – Global Overview

Distributor sales (POS) of interconnect products decreased by –Y.Y% YOY in 2012.

POS in North America was down –Y.Y% YOY versus the overall connector market, which was up +4.9%.

POS in Europe was down –Y.Y% YOY, but actually outperformed the overall market, which lost 10.1%.

POS outperformed overall connector sales in Japan by a small percentage. (+Y.Y% vs. +2.0%)

Distributor sales in China grew by +Y.Y% while the overall market fell by -3.1%.

POS grew by Y.Y% in Asia Pacific, but still trailed overall business, which grew by 20%.

Overall, distributor sales of connectors were down –Y.Y% YOY versus the overall market, which fell -2.7%.

POS by North American Distributor Sales Territory

Distributor sales of interconnect products (POS) fell by –Y.Y% in 2012, but should rebound in 2013, increasing to a level slightly higher than 2011. The territories with the largest sales decreases in 2012 were the Northeast, Southeast and Southwest. The only region that actually had positive growth was the Mid-Atlantic, due in large part to the recovery in the transportation market and the expanding role of distribution in that market.

All regions should show positive results in 2013. The North Central territory should generate the most growth based on continuing strength in the transportation market as well as recovery in the industrial segment.

The following charts shows POS by North American Distributor Sales Territory for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013.

2011, 2012 and 2013 POS by North American Distributor

Sales Territory Percent Change Year-Over-Year

Chapter 1 – Worldwide Connector Market through Distribution

Connector Industry Overview

2011 and 2012 Total World Connector Sales with Percent Change

2011 and 2012 Industry Sales Performance by End-Use Equipment Sector with Percent Change

Connector Industry Overview – 2013 Outlook

2013 Connector Forecast by Geographic Region with Percent Change

Worldwide Connector Industry Sales 2011 through 2017F

Distribution Industry Overview

Worldwide Distributor Industry Sales

Distribution Inventory Average Days on Hand by Quarter – 2008 through 2012

2011 Top 10 Global Distributors

Connector Distribution – Global Overview

2011 and 2012 Connector DTAM (POS) Performance by Region with Percent Change

2008 through 2012 Total World Connector and POP Sales with Percent Change and POP as Percent of Total World Connector Sales

2008 through 2012 Total World Connector Sales and POP Sales with POP as a Percent of Region, POP and Total Sales

Top Ten Largest Distributors of Interconnect Products

2012 Top 20 Connector Suppliers Based on POS Sales Volume

2011 Top Ten POP Connector Suppliers

2011 Second Top Ten POP Connector Suppliers

Chapter 2 – The North American Connector Market through Distribution

Distributor Sales Territories

POP Share of the North American Connector Market

2011, 2012 and 2013 Total North American Connector and POP Sales with Percent Change and POP as Percent of Total North American Sales

