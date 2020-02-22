The global weight management market is growing significantly due to escalating technological advancement, increasing innovation in weight management ingredients, and increasing prevalence of obesity. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in 2009-10, more than 78 million U.S. adults were obese. Similarly, as per World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.8 million people die each year due to obesity.

Explore report sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/weight-management-market/report-sample

Massive unexplored market in weight management industry and increasing medical tourism in developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the weight management market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecasted period. In addition, the advanced research and development facilities, and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growth of the weight management industry.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global weight management market in the coming years, due to increasing prevalence of obesity, increase in childhood obesity, strong government support and funding, and change in lifestyle and junk food habits. In addition, increasing membership of health clubs and technological advancement are also driving the growth of the market in North America.

Browse full report [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/weight-management-market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global weight management market. The major reasons for the fastest growth of weight management market in the region are increasing medical tourism, large pool of patients, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the weight management market is growing due to increasing awareness of weight management, and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies operating in the global weight management market are Amer Sports, Technogym SPA, Weight Watchers International Inc., Ediets.Com Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Medtronic Inc., Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Cyber International, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook