North America To Lead The Global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global peptide based cancer therapeutics market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of peptide based cancer therapeutic drugs. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for peptide based cancer therapeutic drug manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided. According to a report published by Fact.MR, the global peptide based cancer therapeutics market is poised to surpass the market valuation of US$ 11,000 Mn by the end of 2022, owing to multiple factors contributing to this boom.

Peptide is a compound that is created by artificial or natural biological chaining of amino acid monomers. In recent years, peptides have emerged as an effective therapeutic agent in treatment of various diseases, including cancer. At present, there are a number of peptide based cancer therapeutics available in the market. Incessant medical research on peptides has led to development of several peptide based cancer therapeutics that are showing greater results as compared to conventional cancer therapeutics.

Medical institutions across the world are ramping up their efforts towards the development of effective therapeutic drugs for cancer treatment. In addition to this, investors are underpinning the initiatives of healthcare organizations by funding their researches. With the report produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) stating the occurrence of over 8 Mn deaths in 2015 backed by the pervasiveness of cancer, proliferating adoption of advanced peptide based cancer therapeutic is witnessed. A host of these factors have contributed to the growing size of the peptide-based cancer therapeutics market at the global level with an estimated CAGR of over 9% through 2022.

The Fact.MR report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast for covering the wide scope of global peptide based cancer therapeutics market. Drug, distribution channel and region are key segments that define the growth of the global market for peptide based cancer therapeutics. In this segmentation analysis, a detailed country-wise forecast across all key market parameters is also included.

North America To Lead The Global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market

In terms of revenues, North America is expected to dominate the global peptide based cancer therapeutics market in 2017 and beyond. The region’s potency in healthcare and a strong presence of various peptide based cancer therapeutic drug manufacturers is supporting the growth of the market in North America. During the forecast period, the market in the region is expected to surge at a robust CAGR.

On the basis of drugs, the bortezomib segment is expected to remain highly attractive throughout the assessment period. The segment currently accounts for around 40% revenue share of the global market. Between 2017 and 2022, the segment is expected to reflect a double-digit CAGR to reach a valuation is excess of US$ 4,725 Mn. It expected to grow at US$ 358.4 Mn annually over the course of the forecast period.

An analysis of the supply chain and average pricing is discussed in the report to understand the dynamics of the peptide-based cancer therapeutics market. Evaluation of the attractiveness of the market has been carried out on the basis of region, drug, and distribution channel.

The regions analyzed in the report consist of Latin America, North America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The regions have been analyzed keeping the segments – drug and distribution channel and their revenue share to the global market in mind.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan plc, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Pfizer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson are among the leading companies functioning in the global market for peptide based cancer therapeutics. Majority of these market players are actively focusing on further product development as well as channelizing their investments in R&D activities.

