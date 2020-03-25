North America Sensor Market Creation, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2023

North America Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Flow Sensor, Image Sensor, Touch Sensor, Temperature Sensor), by Technology (System on chip, System on Package, CMOS Process), by End-User (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics)- Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

IOT or Internet of things can be defined as a real environment where the objects will be connected via the Internet. These objects are very intelligent in nature and holds the capabilities of sensing the environment and taking the necessary action. IOT plays very vital role in the development and growth of the sensor market. Sensors are used to embed Internet of Things (IoT) functionality into a wide range of systems and objects. The Internet of Things (IoT) is cannot exist without smart sensors which in result is boosting the sensors market. The ongoing deployment of LTE and technological advancements in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices. The connected devices consist of numerous devices such as sensors, smart phones, tablet computers, laptops, and desktop personal computers. The trend of a high attraction towards connectivity is observed worldwide. The emergence of new technologies like ZigBee, which works on inexpensive batteries, improves comfort in the development of connected devices. Emergence of new applications and technological advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) are increasing the number of connected devices.

Growing trend of IoT and increasing number of connected devices, Growing Demand from automation, growth in virtual reality Market, ongoing development of smart cities and increasing security concerns are some of factors driving the market growth. However, dynamic nature of semiconductor industry is one of crucial factor hindering the market growth during forecast period 2019-2023.

Segmentation

The North America Sensor market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, connectivity, and end-user. By type, the market is further segmented into flow sensor, image sensor, touch sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, motion sensor, light sensor, pressure sensor, proximity sensor, and optical sensor. By technology, the sensors market is sub segmented into System on chip, System on Package, Hybrid Technology, CMOS Process, IC Compatible 3D Micro Structuring, Machine Vision, and, Vision Sensing. By connectivity, the sensors market is segmented into wired and wireless. The sensors market is segmented on the basis of verticals into different verticals as industrial, medical, automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace & defence.

Key Players

The prominent players in the North America Sensor Market are Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.), ABB Ltd. (Australia), Analog Devices, Inc.(U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Bosch Group Gmbh (Germany), Meggitt Sensing Systems (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics and, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Key Findings

North America Sensor Market has generated market revenue of USD 25,839.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55,383.64 million by 2023 growing with 11.82% CAGR.

has generated market revenue of USD 25,839.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55,383.64 million by 2023 growing with 11.82% CAGR. By Type: Image sensor is dominating the market and has generated USD 5 billion market value in 2019 in North America. Whereas, Position Sensor and Proximity Sensor is expected to drive the market in coming years with 18% and 15% CAGR, respectively.

By Technology: CMOS Process technology is dominating the North America sensor market by generating highest revenue in 2019. Whereas, Hybrid technology and Vision sensing technology is projected to drive the market in North America with 17% and 15% CAGR, respectively.

By Connectivity: Wired connectivity is dominating the sensor market in North America by generating highest revenue in 2019. Whereas, wireless connectivity is expected to pace the North America market in coming years growing with 13.52% CAGR.

By End-User: Industrial sector is dominating the sensor market in North America and has generated highest revenue of USD 6.7 billion in 2019. Whereas, aerospace & defence followed by medical sector is projected to drive the market in North America with 16% and 13% CAGR, respectively.

By Geography, U.S. is dominating the Sensor Market followed by Canada and Mexico.

Regional Analysis

North America Sensor market, by region is led by North America in 2019 due to the technological advancement and developed network architecture. Also, increasing rate of smartphone usage is fuelling the market growth in North America region. U.S. is dominating the market and is expected to grow with 12% CAGR. Whereas, Canada is estimated to grow with fastest growing 15% CAGR.

Intended Audience

Sensor providers

Sensor operators

Transit agencies

Investors

Research institute

End users

