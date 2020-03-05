North America Medical Carts Market Expected to Increase of US$ 1,720.8 Mn by 2027

The need for streamlining workflow has necessitated the integration of information technology (IT) solutions in healthcare settings. Medical carts manufactured by companies are presently serving the essential purpose of aiding nursing operations in medical facilities. The robust healthcare infrastructure in the US will demand the adoption of advanced medical carts that not only dispense medical instruments & supplies, but also have integrated IT systems. In the years to come, the demand for medical carts in North America will witness steadfast inclination towards IT-integrated medical carts.

“North America’s medical carts market is expected to reach US$ 600 Mn value by 2017-end, and will expand at 11.2% CAGR through 2027 to bring in US$ 1,720.8 Mn in revenues.”

Rising focus on point-of-care diagnosis & treatment has led to an increase in the use of mobile computer medical carts. Computer medical carts are used to record and update a patient’s electronic health records (EHR). Increased adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) is also observed to be an instrumental factor for growth of North America’s medical carts market. The report, titled “Medical Carts Market – North America Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027,” also projects that manufacturers of medical carts are extending the product line by introducing medical carts with added features. Omnicell, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., The Harloff Company, Capsa Solutions LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., AFC Industries, Waterloo Healthcare, TouchPoint Medical, and Ergotron, Inc. are recognised as leading manufacturers of medical carts in North America.

Constructive Prospects for Future of North America’s Medical Carts Market

A lucrative opportunity for such prominent medical device manufacturers towards consolidating their presence in the medical carts market in North America is changing their product line in accordance with shift in technology. Mechanical medical carts are being gradually replaced by new and enhanced technologies such as powered medical devices with battery systems, locking drawers (with negative tilt to facilitate efficient stocking of medication), and automated medicine dispensing systems.

In addition to this, increased focus on acquisitions and collaboration among companies have helped them expand their clinical carts product portfolio and cater to the demand for efficient healthcare systems. This has boosted the need for more effective and advanced medical equipment, devices and procedures. Emerging players must keep in mind that acquisitions over the years have resulted in strengthening the positions of current market leaders.

