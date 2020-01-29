North America is projected to dominate the Global Child Resistant Packaging Market in 2018-2026

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the child resistant packaging market in its published report, titled “Global Child Resistant Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global child resistant packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Child resistant packaging is a special packaging which is used to avoid child interventions by ingesting hazardous or poisonous products. Child resistant packaging is required by regulations for prescription drugs, OTC medications, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, chemicals, home care products, and several cosmetics. The child resistant packaging is designed such as it cannot be opened easily by children and requires a special trick to be opened. The child resistant packaging is available in the reclosable and non-reclosable format. In reclosable packaging, caps & closure, pouches, and joint container tubes and cartons are categorized, while blister and clamshells are segmented in non-reclosable packaging.

The global market for child resistant packaging is segmented by product type, material type, and end-user industry.

In the global child resistant packaging market, the pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to dominate the global market share throughout the forecast period. Due to stringent regulations for the safety of child health, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness a rise in market share in the upcoming years. North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are the critical market regions for child resistant packaging products, owing to regulations and standards to sell OTC (over the counter) medications and prescription drugs in child resistant packaging.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each segment of child resistant packaging market on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the child resistant packaging market. The North American child resistant packaging market includes country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. child resistant packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. For North American child resistant packaging market, the cannabis industry is estimated to show a high CAGR among the all end-user industries during the forecast period.