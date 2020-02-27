North America Freeze Dried Foods: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Nestle, Mondelez International, Inc., OFD Foods, Inc., Uniliver, Mountain House and Recent Industry Insights

Description:

Freeze drying technically known as cryodesiccation is a dehydration procedure to preserve a perishable material or to make the material easier to transport. It works by freezing the material and then reducing the surrounding pressure to allow the frozen water in the material to sublime directly from the solid phase to the gas phase. It is achieved in four steps namely pre-treatment, freezing, primary drying and secondary drying. The final products have greatly reduced water content which inhibits the growth of microbes and hence remain unspoilt for a long time. But the nutritional value, flavour, smells also remain intact in the process.

The end users are various departmental stores, trekking base camps, military camps etc.

The market in the North-American region is mainly spread over the three countries USA, Canada and Mexico with USA being the major consumer followed by Canada and Mexico.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064854

Market Drivers:

The primary driving of the freeze-dried food market is the superior quality of its final product compared to other drying technologies. The final product enjoys a shelf-life(upto 25 years) without any externally added preservative.

The final products are lightweight which makes it convenient for transportation.

Busy life in those countries (especially the US) is encouraging them to shift to these freeze-dried food products due to their long shelf life, quick rehydration, high nutritional value and superior sensory quality.

It is especially popular with the trekker and the hikers because these foods could be stored for many days and need not be cooked.

Market Restraints:

The relatively lower costs of the other available freeze drying market( spray drying and fluid bed drying) is the major restraining factor especially for the small and middle scale industries.

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064854

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities mainly lie in the technological advances and the development of super foods such as beetroot and elderberry. Newer technologies would also bring down the high processing and setup costs for this method.

Market Segmentation:

The North-America freeze dried food market can be segmented into the following categories:By product type:

Freeze-dried fruits

Vegetables

Beverages

Tea

Coffee

Fruit

Meat and sea food

Dairy products

Prepared foods

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market are:

Nestle

Mondelez International, Inc.

OFD Foods, Inc.

Uniliver

Mountain House

Recent Industry Insights

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US

Canada

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/north-america-freeze-dried-foods/10064854

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609