Nonwoven Fabrics Market : Market Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities- 2018 To 2023

Non-woven fabrics are high-tech engineered fabrics manufactured from staple fibers and long fibers, which are bonded together by mechanical, heat, chemical, or solvent treatment. These fabrics exhibit softness, resilience, low elongation, liquid repellency, flame retardancy, sound-proof, and thermal insulation properties. Depending on the application, these fabrics are combined with other materials to produce a myriad range of products.The global non-woven fabrics market is projected to reach USD 69,186.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.92%. The growth of the global non-woven fabrics market is primarily driven by the high demand for non-wovens for hygiene products in the healthcare sector and significant growth of the automotive and construction industries. The other factor propelling the demand for non-woven fabrics is the increasing awareness regarding eco-friendly products, coupled with stringent regulations for environmental protection.

The polypropylene-based non-woven fabric is widely used as a environmental friendly fabric due to its strength, lightweight, low cost, reusability, and recyclability. The demand for non-woven fabrics in the healthcare industry is attributed to their properties such as superior barrier capacity, high tearing and abrasion resistance, and good cross-contamination control. It is lightweight and extensively used in the manufacturing of automobiles for A, B, C column padding, thermal insulation, car mats, dash insulators, door panel, filters, and seat trims. The growing use of non-woven fabric-based geotextiles in application such as separation, reinforcement, stabilization, filtration, drainage, protection, moisture barrier, and waterproofing in civil, environmental engineering, and construction projects is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global market. Also, the use of non-woven fabric spacers for pancreatic cancer treatment is also expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers of non-woven fabrics.

The manufacturers are focusing on strategic growth initiatives such as new product launches, acquisitions, and capacity expansion to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for non-woven fabrics. For instance, in February 2018, Toray Industries, Inc set up a new base in Andhra Pradesh, India, named Toray Industries (India) Private Limited. The new base is expected to produce polypropylene spunbond for hygiene material business. The production capacity of the new base is 18,000 tons per year, which will be operational in April 2020.

The global non-woven fabrics market, by region, is spanned across five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for more than 43% of the global market share in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% during the assessment period. The growth of the regional market is due to the increasing use of non-woven fabrics in major applications such as hygiene, construction, upholstery, and automobiles. The growth of healthcare, construction, and automotive industries in emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries is expected to drive the demand for non-woven fabrics in the region.The European market was the second-largest in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14,726.6 million by the end of 2023. The Latin American market emerged as the fastest growing region in 2018, registering a healthy CAGR of 8.12%.



The global market has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, function, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the global non-woven fabrics market has been divided into dry-laid, wet-laid, and spun melt. The dry-laid segment accounted for more than 50% of the global market share in 2018 due to the high tensile strength, low elongation, and versatile applications of the product. By materials, the polypropylene segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as PP is readily degradable and has superior properties such as low density, high stiffness, heat resistance, chemical inertness, and recyclability. Based on function, the disposable segment is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR owing to the surging demand for non-woven fabrics in personal care, hygiene, and medical industries. On the basis of application, the hygiene segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% to reach a value of USD 24,435.9 million by the end of 2023.



Some of the key players operating in the global non-woven fabrics market are DowDuPont (US), KCWW (US), Berry Global Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (US), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (Brazil), TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Toray Industries, Inc (Japan), Avgol Ltd (Israel), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Fiberwebindia Ltd (India).

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

Key Findings

The global non-woven fabrics market is projected to reach 69,186.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.92%. The dry-laid technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to be valued at USD 35,104.4 million by 2023. The polypropylene material segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.47%, which is closely followed by polyethylene terephthalate. By function, the disposable segment is the fastest growing segment and witnessed the similar growth during forecast period.

Hygiene application accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

