Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market Examination & Future Forecast Analyzed till 2026

Various studies have concluded that patients with nonerosive reflux disease have 20 to 30% less chances of getting relief from acid-blocking drugs hence making it difficult to treat nonerosive reflux disease with PPI. Non-availability of efficient treatment acting as a restraint in Nonerosive Reflux Disease Treatment Market growth. Difficulty in diagnosis of nonerosive reflux disease further makes treatment difficult attributing to low nonerosive reflux disease market growth. Higher doses of proton pump inhibitor drugs are reported to develop adverse events further making nonerosive reflux disease treatment difficult. There is no treatment strategy established for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

Patients with classical symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) with normal esophageal mucosa (i.e. without inflammation) are generally identified to have Nonerosive reflux disease (NERD). The patients with nonerosive reflux disease have no common symptoms. Nonerosive reflux disease patient are one who have normal esophagus during endoscopy but GERD like symptoms. 50 to 70% patients with GERD and more than 49% patients with heartburn tend to have nonerosive reflux disease. Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) are therapeutically most efficient drugs in nonerosive reflux disease treatment though complete symptom control is low. H 2 – blockers have low success rate in nonerosive reflux treatment but are having high usage. Reduced success rate of proton pump inhibitors in patients with GERD and heartburn is attributed to co-existing nonerosive reflux disease. Success of antireflux surgery in nonerosive reflux disease treatment is low when compared to erosive reflux disease. Antacids, Proton pump inhibitors and H 2 – blockers are used in nonerosive reflux disease treatment and in case of chronic cases antireflux surgery is done.

50 to 70% patients with GERD and 49% patients with heartburn tend to have nonerosive reflux disease, hence increasing prevalence of GERD and heartburn attributing to growth of nonerosive reflux disease treatment market. Development of GERD, Heartburn and nonerosive reflux disease is correlating to increasing prevalence of obesity and other dietary factors which are driving nonerosive reflux disease treatment market. Consequential impact on health related quality of life along with work related productivity is indicative of more chances to develop NERD which in term driving nonerosive reflux disease treatment market.

Various studies are going to develop strategy for treatment and diagnosis enhancing growth on nonerosive reflux disease market. Many studies are going on to distinguish nonerosive reflux disease patients from those with erosive esophagitis to make diagnosis and nonerosive reflux disease treatment efficient. Rising clinical studies in nonerosive reflux disease treatment are expected to drive market growth over forecast period. Advanced drug molecule development in proton pump inhibitor class is expected to improve PPI result in nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By drug type proton pump inhibitors segment is most preferred for nonerosive reflux disease treatment. By distribution channel retail pharmacies segment is expected to dominate due high preference. Increased studies to evaluate nonerosive reflux disease diagnosis and treatment is further attributed to drive nonerosive reflux disease treatment market.

On the basis of geography, global nonerosive reflux disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Region wise North America is most lucrative market due increased prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and heartburn. Health related lifestyle correlating to obesity in North America is responsible for increasing nonerosive reflux disease treatment market and is only expected to grow. Nonerosive reflux disease is most common in patients with GERD and prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in North America (20%), Europe (9-17%) Asia Pacific (2-5%) once a week which is further responsible for nonerosive reflux disease treatment.

Key major players in the nonerosive reflux disease treatment market are: AstraZeneca plc, Eisai Co, GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Segments

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Nonerosive reflux disease treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

